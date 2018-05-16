Tesco Finest Croquembouche 1.1Kg

How to build your Finest Croquembouche

Assembly Instructions:

Easy to assemble in 20 minutes with: 60 cream filled profiteroles, smooth and buttery caramel sauce, indulgent Belgian chocolate sauce, milk chocolate popping candy with white chocolate stars coated in gold dust to decorate.

Step 1

Gently bend the gold card into a cone and clip in the tabs so it holds its shape. Slide the largest ring down the cone and clip in to the adjacent slots. Repeat with the remaining rings in size order with the smallest last.

Step 2

Using the cone slide the tabs through the gold board and the use stickers to secure the four tabs at the base of the cone to the white side of the board.

Step 3

Heat the pot of caramel sauce following the reheat instructions. Use a spoon to dab a little onto the bottom and one side of the profiterole and secure it to base of the cone. Repeat the process until you have covered all the rings, making sure the profiteroles fit snugly together.

Step 4

Warm the pot of chocolate sauce following the reheat instructions and pour into the piping bag. Cut the end of the bag and drizzle the sauce over the croquembouche. Sprinkle the decoration over to finish.