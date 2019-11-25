Finest Easy Entertaining 30 Salted Caramel Profiteroles 585G

Beautiful
Would most definetly recommend they are gorgeous! Brought for party dessert. Had alot of good comments
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1643kJ / 394kcal
INGREDIENTS: Cream (Milk) (29%), Pasteurised Egg, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Rapeseed Oil, Belgian Milk Chocolate (6%) [Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Flavouring, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins)], Invert Sugar Syrup, Belgian Dark Chocolate (5%) [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Flavouring, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins)], Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Palm Oil, Sugar, Evaporated Milk, Partially Inverted Refiners Syrup, Gold Butterscotch Pieces [Dark Brown Sugar, Palm Oil, Glucose Syrup, Butter (Milk), Salt, Flavouring, Colours (Titanium Dioxide, Iron Oxide)], Skimmed Milk, Dextrose, Double Cream (Milk), Maltodextrin, Palm Kernel oil, Coconut Oil, Butter (Milk), Milk Proteins, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Whey Powder (Milk), Flavouring, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithins), Dried Glucose Syrup, Milk Sugar, Stabiliser (Pectin), Salt, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Dried Skimmed Milk, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Concentrated Lemon Juice.
Keep refrigerated. Not suitable for home freezing.
Produced in the U.K.
10 Servings
Card. Card widely recycled Base. Plastic check local recycling Card. Mixed Material not currently recycled Lid. Plastic check local recycling
585g
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|3 Profiteroles (59g)
|Energy
|1643kJ / 394kcal
|969kJ / 233kcal
|Fat
|26.1g
|15.4g
|Saturates
|14.5g
|8.6g
|Carbohydrate
|33.1g
|19.5g
|Sugars
|26.5g
|15.6g
|Fibre
|0.9g
|0.5g
|Protein
|6.3g
|3.7g
|Salt
|0.3g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
