Finest Easy Entertaining 30 Salted Caramel Profiteroles 585G

We need 2 days notice to deliver this item available from Sunday 22nd December

This product is not available for delivery between 20/12/2019 and 27/12/2019

£ 8.00
£1.37/100g

3 Profiteroles
  • Energy969kJ 233kcal
    12%
  • Fat15.4g
    22%
  • Saturates8.6g
    43%
  • Sugars15.6g
    17%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1643kJ / 394kcal

Product Description

  • 30 Choux pastry cases, filled with salted caramel cream and covered with Belgian chocolate sauce and decorated with gold lustred butterscotch pieces.
  • British Cream. 30 salted caramel cream filled profiteroles topped with Belgian chocolate sauce and decorated with gold coated butterscotch pieces.
  • British Cream. 30 salted caramel cream filled profiteroles topped with Belgian chocolate sauce and decorated with gold coated butterscotch pieces.
  • Pack size: 585g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cream (Milk) (29%), Pasteurised Egg, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Rapeseed Oil, Belgian Milk Chocolate (6%) [Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Flavouring, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins)], Invert Sugar Syrup, Belgian Dark Chocolate (5%) [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Flavouring, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins)], Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Palm Oil, Sugar, Evaporated Milk, Partially Inverted Refiners Syrup, Gold Butterscotch Pieces [Dark Brown Sugar, Palm Oil, Glucose Syrup, Butter (Milk), Salt, Flavouring, Colours (Titanium Dioxide, Iron Oxide)], Skimmed Milk, Dextrose, Double Cream (Milk), Maltodextrin, Palm Kernel oil, Coconut Oil, Butter (Milk), Milk Proteins, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Whey Powder (Milk), Flavouring, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithins), Dried Glucose Syrup, Milk Sugar, Stabiliser (Pectin), Salt, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Dried Skimmed Milk, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Concentrated Lemon Juice.

Allergy Information

  • Also, may contain peanuts & nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Not suitable for home freezing.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

10 Servings

Recycling info

Card. Card widely recycled Base. Plastic check local recycling Card. Mixed Material not currently recycled Lid. Plastic check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

585g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g3 Profiteroles (59g)
Energy1643kJ / 394kcal969kJ / 233kcal
Fat26.1g15.4g
Saturates14.5g8.6g
Carbohydrate33.1g19.5g
Sugars26.5g15.6g
Fibre0.9g0.5g
Protein6.3g3.7g
Salt0.3g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

Beautiful

5 stars

Would most definetly recommend they are gorgeous! Brought for party dessert. Had alot of good comments

