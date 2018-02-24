Sharpie Permanent Markers Cosmic Colour 5 Pack

Great. Colours
These are great colours to have and my son is very glad to have them.
great colours
My son loves using sharpie pens for his art projects and this pack offered some different colours to add to his collection.
Brilliant Sharoue Pens
Bought for my daughters signing out day, colours perfect and they worked like a dream. Excellent product.
great price
bought them whilst on offer for my grandson who s sharpie mad and great offer and value
Great
Does what sharpies are known for ;-) Just don't let your 2 year old draw on the floor with them.....
Great colours!
Bought these for my daughter, for school, and she is very pleased with them!
Cool colours, but not for all surfaces
I love Sharpies because they're great. Fun colours with versatility; use them on whatever you want. I got these ones because they had some cool-looking colours and I needed permanent markers. Initially, I was very pleased with them; all the colours appeared very well on paper. Unfortunately, the same was not true for tin foil, where normally I have no issue. Jetset jade is barely visible. It looks like a pale, pale pastel. Brilliant blue is also significantly paler than it is on paper. Racey red shows up perfectly fine and as per usual, but I'm disappointed the other colours don't work as I'd hoped. Also, supersonic yellow is very, very green. It is firmly in the chartreuse category, and I would say it is more green than yellow. So if you're looking for yellow, you won't find it here. It's still a cool colour, but 'supersonic chartreuse' would have been a much better name, as that both denotes what colour it actually is and follows the alliterative scheme of all the other colours. So, in short: these are cool colours, but some don't appear well on surfaces other than paper, and the yellow is in fact very green. Go for it if you're looking for neat colours to use on paper or paper-like objects and don't need a particularly yellow yellow or could use chartreuse, but otherwise be wary.
Great value
I ordered Sharpies as presents for my grandchildren. They absolutely love them and i absolutely love the price. Great great value. Half what i would have paid elsewhere
Great colours
Great Pens, love the colours. Perfect for the project I am working on.
Fantastic Product
Bought these sharpies for my children. They love them such vibrant colours. They were a fantastic price.