Tesco Italian Pinot Grigio 187Ml

Typical values per 100g: Energy 275kJ / 66kcal
Product Description
- PINOT GRIGIO DELLE VENEZIE DOC 2018
- Crisp and fruity, this wine is created from Pinot Grigio grapes grown in Northern Italy giving it fresh flavours of citrus and red apple.
- Wine of Italy
- Crisp & dry
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 187ml
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains sulphites.
Tasting Notes
- Crisp, dry & fruity- delicate and fresh flavours of citrus and red apple
Region of Origin
Venezie
Wine Colour
White
Alcohol Units
2.2
ABV
12% vol
Producer
CAVIRO SOC.COOP.AGR.
Type of Closure
Screwcap
Country
Italy
Alcohol Type
Wine
Grape Variety
Pinot Grigio
Vinification Details
- This Pinot Grigio is the result machine harvesting which takes place traditionally from beginning of September, when the natural sugar levels and acidity are at their best. The vines are planted with Guyot technique on clay and gravel soil at an altitude between 25-50m; the vine density is around 3-4,000 vines per ha.
History
- Thes grapes are machine harvested, destemmed and traditionally pressed. Fermentation takes place in 300 - 1600hl tanks at 18 °C for 8-10 days. The wine is then stored in stainless steel tanks for 3-4 months before bottling.
Regional Information
- Sourced from the north east of Italy, Pinot Grigio grapes has to be grown in Veneto and Friuli Venezia Giulia regions, plus an area of Trentino (province of Trento).
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage Instructions
- To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within 1 year of purchase.
Storage
Store in a cool dark place.
Produce of
Produce of Italy
Preparation and Usage
- Goes with chicken salads or creamy pasta.
Number of uses
Bottle contains 1 glass
Recycling info
Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Bottled by:
- Caviro S.C.A.,
- Faenza in Forli Winery,
- Italy.
Importer address
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
- Marine Road,
- Dun Laoghaire,
- Co. Dublin.
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
187ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|each glass (125ml) contains
|Energy
|275kJ / 66kcal
|343kJ / 83kcal
|Fat
|0g
|0g
|Saturates
|0g
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|0g
|0g
|Sugars
|0g
|0g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|0g
|0g
|Salt
|<0.01g
|<0.01g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
