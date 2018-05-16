By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Italian Pinot Grigio 187Ml

No ratings yetWrite a review
image 1 of Tesco Italian Pinot Grigio 187Ml
£ 1.75
£7.02/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

  • Energy343kJ 83kcal
    4%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 275kJ / 66kcal

Product Description

  • PINOT GRIGIO DELLE VENEZIE DOC 2018
  • Crisp and fruity, this wine is created from Pinot Grigio grapes grown in Northern Italy giving it fresh flavours of citrus and red apple.
  • Crisp and fruity, this wine is created from Pinot Grigio grapes grown in Northern Italy giving it fresh flavours of citrus and red apple.
  • Wine of Italy
  • Crisp & dry
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 187ml

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains sulphites.

Tasting Notes

  • Crisp, dry & fruity- delicate and fresh flavours of citrus and red apple

Region of Origin

Venezie

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

2.2

ABV

12% vol

Producer

CAVIRO SOC.COOP.AGR.

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Country

Italy

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Pinot Grigio

Vinification Details

  • This Pinot Grigio is the result machine harvesting which takes place traditionally from beginning of September, when the natural sugar levels and acidity are at their best. The vines are planted with Guyot technique on clay and gravel soil at an altitude between 25-50m; the vine density is around 3-4,000 vines per ha.

History

  • Thes grapes are machine harvested, destemmed and traditionally pressed. Fermentation takes place in 300 - 1600hl tanks at 18 °C for 8-10 days. The wine is then stored in stainless steel tanks for 3-4 months before bottling.

Regional Information

  • Sourced from the north east of Italy, Pinot Grigio grapes has to be grown in Veneto and Friuli Venezia Giulia regions, plus an area of Trentino (province of Trento).

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within 1 year of purchase.

Storage

Store in a cool dark place.

Produce of

Produce of Italy

Preparation and Usage

  • Goes with chicken salads or creamy pasta.

Number of uses

Bottle contains 1 glass

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • Caviro S.C.A.,
  • Faenza in Forli Winery,
  • Italy.

Importer address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

187ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mleach glass (125ml) contains
Energy275kJ / 66kcal343kJ / 83kcal
Fat0g0g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate0g0g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein0g0g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Tesco Spanish Cabernet Sauvignon 187Ml

£ 1.50
£6.02/75cl

Tesco Lemons Each

£ 0.30
£0.30/each

Tesco Italian Rose Blush 187Ml

£ 1.75
£7.02/75cl

Blossom Hill White Zinfandel 18.7Cl

£ 1.75
£7.02/75cl

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here