Tesco Australian Shiraz 75Cl

Sorry, this product is currently unavailable

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

  • Energy427kJ 103kcal
    5%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars1.0g
    1%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 342kJ / 82kcal

Product Description

  • Shiraz. South Eastern Australia. Wine of Australia 2019
  • A medium bodied Shiraz with cherry, plum and damson fruit flavours with a hint of soft spice. Goes with Red meats and BBQ foods.
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains sulphites.

Tasting Notes

  • A medium bodied Shiraz with cherry, plum and damson fruit flavours with a hint of soft spice.

Region of Origin

South Eastern Australia

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

9.8

ABV

13% vol

Producer

Accolade Wines Ltd

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Viki Wade

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Shiraz/Syrah

Vinification Details

  • Harvested Late January - Early March. An excellent year for red wines, long growing season consisting of warm days. Crush and destem. Juice clarification by cold settling and/or lees floating. Fermentation. Rack, filter, post ferment additions. Tartrate (cold stabilization) and protein (bentonite fining) stabilisation. Blending. Oak development. Fining additions. Packaging preparation (filtration).

History

  • The Riverland is highly steeped in tradition & has seen various industrial & lifestyle adaptations which have helped shape the Riverland that you know today. The Riverland is now a powerhouse in wine production & accounts for 50% of South Australia's annual crush. Traditional grape picking & production techniques have evolved to the use of high technological and innovative practices. The Riverland will never forget the pioneers & forefathers who instigated the industry that Riverland Wine is today.

Regional Information

  • The Riverland in South Australia is a long-established, warm climate wine producing region, located east of the Barossa Valley. It extends for 330 km along the Murray River from Paringa to Blanchetown. The Riverland is the largest wine producing region in Australia, and is home to 1,000 wine grape growers representing 20,600 hectares of vines.

Storage Instructions

  • To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within 1 year of purchase.

Storage

Store in a cool, dark place.

Produce of

Wine of Australia, Bottled in United Kingdom

Number of uses

6 Servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Widely Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml containsA 125ml serving contains
Energy342kJ / 82kcal427kJ / 103kcal

5 stars

Surprisingly good for the price!!!

4 stars

Good value for money

1 stars

Foul on the nose, bitter and tannic on the palate. At best I will mull it or make Sangria with it, at worst I will use it to kill slugs in the garden. Blehgh!

5 stars

Beautiful

5 stars

I love to drink it as I relax watching TV, but it also great when I have a steak or even with a pizza. The price is excellent!

5 stars

Bought a couple of bottles of this for BBQ party, what a find! Was full flavoured and rich in taste. Will buy again.

4 stars

fantastic wine at a very good price.

