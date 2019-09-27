Tesco Australian Shiraz 75Cl

Surprisingly good for the price!!!
Good value for money
Blehgh!
Foul on the nose, bitter and tannic on the palate. At best I will mull it or make Sangria with it, at worst I will use it to kill slugs in the garden. Blehgh!
Great value for money
Beautiful
tasty and versitile!!
I love to drink it as I relax watching TV, but it also great when I have a steak or even with a pizza. The price is excellent!
Great buy, great price,great taste!
Bought a couple of bottles of this for BBQ party, what a find! Was full flavoured and rich in taste. Will buy again.
fantastic wine at a very good price.
