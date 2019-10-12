Tesco Spanish Chardonnay 75Cl

By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
  • Energy354kJ 85kcal
    4%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars0.6g
    1%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 283kJ / 68kcal

Product Description

  • Tesco Spanish Chardonnay. White Wine. Product of Spain.
  • A crisp white wine made from Chardonnay grapes full of fruity peach flavours. Goes with Seafood or lighter dishes.
  • 9.0 UK Units per bottle
  • 1.5 UK units per 125ml glass
  • Know Your Limits
  • UK Chief Medical Officers recommend adults do not regularly exceed:
  • Men: 3-4 units daily
  • Women: 2-3 units daily
  • Enjoy Responsibly
  • drinkaware.co.uk
  • Glass bottle: widely recycled
  • ©Tesco 2017. SC105135
  • Wine of Spain
  • Crisp & dry
  • Sourced from the sunny vineyards of Spain
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 75CL

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains milk and sulphites.

Tasting Notes

  • A crisp white wine made from Chardonnay grapes full of fruity peach flavours

Region of Origin

<Not Relevant>

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

9

ABV

12% vol

Producer

Felix Solis SL

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Antolin Gonzalez

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Chardonnay

Vinification Details

  • Strict controls on ripening are respected in order to obtain a well balanced wine with just the right levels of sweetness and acidity. The wine undergoes a short period of cold maceration that lasts for around 6 hours. Fermentation takes place at a controlled temperature of 18C in stainless steel tanks for around 10 days. It is followed by a short period of maturation in its lees, resulting in an elegant, fresh and fruity wine.

History

  • The Solís family had a background in the wine trade since the nineteenth century through the Camino Real, linking Madrid and Andalucia. The history of the winery, which has maintained its family ownership, has focused on full respect for tradition and thousand-year-old vine cultivation in perfect harmony with the use of the latest technological developments in the production and ageing of quality wines.

Regional Information

  • Lying in the heart of central-southern Spain, the limestone-rich soils provide the perfect growing conditions for grapes, resulting in high-quality wines of great character and finesse. With very hot days during the summer, cold nights during the winter and low rainfall all year round, the local climate is moderated by an altitude of over 1000 metres above sea level, thus improving the conditions for agriculture. Vineyards and olive trees dominate the spectacular landscape.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within 1 year of purchase.

Storage

Store in a cool dark place. To enjoy this wine at its best drink within 1 year of purchase. Once open, drink within 2 days.

Produce of

Bottled in Spain, Wine of Spain

Preparation and Usage

  • Goes with seafood or lighter dishes.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Warnings

  • KNOW YOUR LIMITS UK CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICERS RECOMMEND ADULTS DO NOT REGULARLY EXCEED:.MEN: 3-4 UNITS DAILY WOMEN: 2-3 UNITS DAILY.DRINKAWARE.CO.UK ENJOY RESPONSIBLY.

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml containsA serving contains
Energy283kJ / 68kcal354kJ / 85kcal
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Safety information

View more safety information

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

A little gem worth trying

5 stars

Pleasantly dry, easy to drink anytime, crisp without a bite or aftertaste - great value for money

Well Worth Trying!

5 stars

A smooth drink anytime wine for the price conscious, goes well on it's own or with food!

