Tesco Lamb Loin Fillets

Beautiful
Although an expensive cut of meat there was absolutely no waste, delicious flavour and succulent texture. Please, bring in back!
I'm with everybody else on this. Amazing product & so disappointed they are no longer in store. Please, if you do want to listen to your customers, bring them back as everyone else is suggesting.
Bring them back!
Just brilliant. The only thing wrong is not being able to get them, bring them back!
WHERE HAVE THEY GONE ?...
Indeed love them but like others are asking WHERE HAVE THEY GONE ? I used to buy these every shop , good British lamb and they disappeared from out local Tesco @ 4 weeks ago. If Tesco have stopped providing them permanently I think they’re shooting themselves in the foot , the leg steaks are not a patch on these. GET THEM BACK ON THE SHELVES , PLEASE !
WHERE HAVE THEY GONE????
These are just excellent. no waste; very tender...SO WHERE HAVE THEY GONE. PLEASE DO NOT STOP STOCKING THESE. ANYONE ELSE GET FED UP OF THE BEST THINGS BEING DISCONTINUED??
The best..
Absolutley superb!
Get them back!
We don't eat much meat but these are fantastic. No waste, no nasty bits, no fat. Just a shame they're unavailable...
Best quality and no waste.
My family love these lamb fillets. No waste at all just lean meat. Best quality. I highly recommend these fillets.
Best of the best
Brilliant. A gem in Tesco's dismal falling items. So many are no more but these are good!
superb such a pity that so few stores stock them
