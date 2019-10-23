By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Woodside Farms Unsmoked Gammon Grill Steak 250G

1.5(8)Write a review
Woodside Farms Unsmoked Gammon Grill Steak 250G
£ 1.29
£5.16/kg
A typical raw steak contains
  • Energy549kJ 131kcal
    7%
  • Fat5.1g
    7%
  • Saturates1.9g
    10%
  • Sugars1.0g
    1%
  • Salt3.6g
    60%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 437kJ / 104kcal

Product Description

  • Unsmoked grillsteaks. Formed meat from selected cuts of cured pork leg with added water.
  • Woodside Farms Unsmoked Grillsteaks 250g
  • Pack size: 250g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork (76%), Water, Salt, Stabiliser (Sodium Triphosphate), Dextrose, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate).

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly in the fridge before use Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Grill
Instructions: Preheat grill to medium and place grillsteaks under grill for 8-10 minutes, turning occasionally. Time: 8-10 minutes, Temp: Medium

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove all packaging.
  • Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly.
  • Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat.

Produce of

Produced in the EU, using pork from the EU

Number of uses

2 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

250g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gA serving contains
Energy437kJ / 104kcal549kJ / 131kcal
Fat4.1g5.1g
Saturates1.5g1.9g
Carbohydrate0.8g1.0g
Sugars0.8g1.0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein16.0g20.1g
Salt2.9g3.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

8 Reviews

Average of 1.5 stars

Revolting

1 stars

Very salty. Full of water and no meat texture. When grilled, just dried up to a crisp. Put straight in bin. Not fit to eat.

Worth spending a bit more for a real gammon steak

1 stars

More like spam not gammon, wasn't a hit.

Dog food

1 stars

I bought this online presuming it was gammon. This is some kind of reformed pork, I have no idea how trading standards can allow this to be called gammon, let alone meat. Looked like dog food.

Terrible rubbery and tasteless. Inedible

1 stars

Absolute let down. would have been better off eating the sole off my shoes as it would have been less rubbery and probably have more taste!

Like eating rubber

1 stars

Tasteless, horrible consistency. Will never buy again. An embarrassment to serve to my family.

Disgusting rubbery processed ham, not gammon steak

1 stars

This should not be called gammon steak! The packet I got in my delivery contained 2 thin slices of processed ham. Disgusting rubbery texture and no taste except salt.

Pink Lint

1 stars

Do not buy these no taste, no texture. Looks like reconstituted meat stuck together and then cut as thin as possible. Threw in bin after one mouthfull worse thing I have ever had from Tesco, really disappointed.

why has this been removed.It was very good for my

5 stars

why has this been removed.It was very good for my Gammon and leek pie and you don't seem to have anything else .[all to thick].Couldn't find any diced.

