Woodside Farms Unsmoked Gammon Grill Steak 250G

Revolting
Very salty. Full of water and no meat texture. When grilled, just dried up to a crisp. Put straight in bin. Not fit to eat.
Worth spending a bit more for a real gammon steak
More like spam not gammon, wasn't a hit.
Dog food
I bought this online presuming it was gammon. This is some kind of reformed pork, I have no idea how trading standards can allow this to be called gammon, let alone meat. Looked like dog food.
Terrible rubbery and tasteless. Inedible
Absolute let down. would have been better off eating the sole off my shoes as it would have been less rubbery and probably have more taste!
Like eating rubber
Tasteless, horrible consistency. Will never buy again. An embarrassment to serve to my family.
Disgusting rubbery processed ham, not gammon steak
This should not be called gammon steak! The packet I got in my delivery contained 2 thin slices of processed ham. Disgusting rubbery texture and no taste except salt.
Pink Lint
Do not buy these no taste, no texture. Looks like reconstituted meat stuck together and then cut as thin as possible. Threw in bin after one mouthfull worse thing I have ever had from Tesco, really disappointed.
why has this been removed.It was very good for my
why has this been removed.It was very good for my Gammon and leek pie and you don't seem to have anything else .[all to thick].Couldn't find any diced.