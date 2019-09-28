Boswell Farms Beef Ribeye Steak 195G

Should have learnt my lesson bought a Boswell farm
Should have learnt my lesson bought a Boswell farm rump steak a few weeks ago and complained to Tesco.. they said wasn't usual standard from Boswell so this week decided to give the rib eye a go.. it was rubbish .. like leather no taste .. quality control really need to look at these steaks ...
Tender, tasty, treat!
Most enjoyable, tender steak which is quick to cook and excellent value.
Perfect Steak!
These steaks were beautiful. We barbecued them over coals, approx 2.5mins a side. Very tender.
lovely steak made 3 men happy and one mother
yes it was really nice steak
Thin
Tasty but very thin
Kept it in the fridge for a couple of days. Then
Kept it in the fridge for a couple of days. Then grilled it a couple of minutes on each site, perfect Pink and juicy inside and very tender and tasty. Served with blue cheese and mushroom sauce. Delicious.