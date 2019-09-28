By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Boswell Farms Beef Ribeye Steak 195G

4(6)Write a review
Boswell Farms Beef Ribeye Steak 195G
£ 2.99
£15.34/kg
One steak
  • Energy2052kJ 494kcal
    25%
  • Fat38.6g
    55%
  • Saturates14.6g
    73%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1052kJ / 253kcal

Product Description

  • Beef ribeye steak.
  • BOSWELL FARMS BEEF RIBEYE STEAK
  • Pack size: 195g

Information

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Produce of

Produced in Northern Ireland, Origin Northern Ireland

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Tray. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

195g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne steak (195g)
Energy1052kJ / 253kcal2052kJ / 494kcal
Fat19.8g38.6g
Saturates7.5g14.6g
Carbohydrate0g0g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein18.8g36.7g
Salt0.1g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

6 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Should have learnt my lesson bought a Boswell farm

1 stars

Should have learnt my lesson bought a Boswell farm rump steak a few weeks ago and complained to Tesco.. they said wasn't usual standard from Boswell so this week decided to give the rib eye a go.. it was rubbish .. like leather no taste .. quality control really need to look at these steaks ...

Tender, tasty, treat!

5 stars

Most enjoyable, tender steak which is quick to cook and excellent value.

Perfect Steak!

5 stars

These steaks were beautiful. We barbecued them over coals, approx 2.5mins a side. Very tender.

lovely steak made 3 men happy and one mother

5 stars

yes it was really nice steak

Thin

4 stars

Tasty but very thin

Kept it in the fridge for a couple of days. Then

5 stars

Kept it in the fridge for a couple of days. Then grilled it a couple of minutes on each site, perfect Pink and juicy inside and very tender and tasty. Served with blue cheese and mushroom sauce. Delicious.

Usually bought next

Tesco Peppercorn Sauce 180G

£ 1.20
£0.67/100g

Tesco Large Flat Mushrooms 250G

£ 1.00
£0.40/100g

Boswell Farms Beef Sirloin Steak 195G

£ 2.59
£13.29/kg

Schwartz Creamy Pepper Sauce 25G

£ 0.85
£3.40/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here