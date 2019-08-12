By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Boswell Farms Beef Sirloin Steak 195G

4.5(6)Write a review
£ 2.59
£13.29/kg
  • Energy837kJ 201kcal
    10%
  • Fat12.7g
    18%
  • Saturates5.6g
    28%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 837kJ / 201kcal

Product Description

  • Beef sirloin steak
  • BOSWELL FARMS BEEF SIRLOIN STEAK
  • 21 days matured
  • Pack size: 195g

Information

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.

Cooking Instructions

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Remove packaging.
Heat a little oil in a frying pan until very hot and cook steak for 1 minute each side, reduce to medium heat and cook for following times.
Rare: Remove from pan
Medium: 30 secs each side
Well done: 1 min each side
Important
Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Not suitable for cooking from frozen.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrost thoroughly in the fridge before use. Once defrosted use on the same day. Do not refreeze.
  • Follow the preparation guidelines above.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Net Contents

195g ℮

Nutrition

6 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Amazingly good, inexpensive sirloin.

5 stars

Good quality and value for money. Excellent flavour.

moist tender and tasty

5 stars

great value for money thought i'd give it a try a few months ago as the price was so reasonable I was very surprised at the quality and have bought it every week since

I'd rather have Tesco

3 stars

Bit tasteless to be honest and quite a lot of gristle. Very disappointing, I'll stick top Tesco brand.

Lovely taste good value

5 stars

Lovely taste good value

Very tasty

5 stars

These are tremendous value. Really very tasty and when cooked as directed very tender. We specially like ours with a pepper sauce. Yum!!

Twenty one day matured Supplied from Scotland,I w

5 stars

Twenty one day matured Supplied from Scotland,I was delighted with the quality,the flavour was excellent,the steak so tender,have repeated purchase.

