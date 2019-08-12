Boswell Farms Beef Sirloin Steak 195G

Amazingly good, inexpensive sirloin.
Good quality and value for money. Excellent flavour.
moist tender and tasty
great value for money thought i'd give it a try a few months ago as the price was so reasonable I was very surprised at the quality and have bought it every week since
I'd rather have Tesco
Bit tasteless to be honest and quite a lot of gristle. Very disappointing, I'll stick top Tesco brand.
Lovely taste good value
Very tasty
These are tremendous value. Really very tasty and when cooked as directed very tender. We specially like ours with a pepper sauce. Yum!!
Twenty one day matured Supplied from Scotland,I was delighted with the quality,the flavour was excellent,the steak so tender,have repeated purchase.