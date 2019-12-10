By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Hooch Tropical 70Cl

No ratings yetWrite a review
Hooch Tropical 70Cl
£ 3.00
£4.29/litre

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • A sparkling alcoholic Passion Fruit and Mango flavoured brew made with pineapple juice and natural fruit flavours.
  • Contains 4% pineapple juice
  • Contains sugar and sweetener
  • Pack size: 70cl
  • Contains sugar

Information

Tasting Notes

  • A sparkling alcoholic passion fruit and mango flavoured brew made with pineapple juice and natural fruit flavours

Alcohol Units

2.8

ABV

4% vol

Alcohol Type

Mixed Drinks

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Best Before End: See Shoulder

Additives

  • Contains Sweeteners

Name and address

  • Global Brands Ltd.,
  • S41 7JB,
  • (UK).

Return to

  • Global Brands Ltd.,
  • S41 7JB,
  • (UK).
  • +44(0)1246 216000
  • www.globalbrands.co.uk

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

70cl ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Smirnoff Ice 70Cl

£ 3.00
£4.29/litre

Offer

Hooch Lemon 70Cl

£ 3.00
£4.29/litre

Offer

Wkd Blue 700Ml

£ 3.00
£4.29/litre

Offer

Wkd Alcoholic Mix Pink Gin Flavour 700Ml

£ 3.00
£4.29/litre

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here