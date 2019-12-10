Hooch Tropical 70Cl
Product Description
- A sparkling alcoholic Passion Fruit and Mango flavoured brew made with pineapple juice and natural fruit flavours.
- Contains 4% pineapple juice
- Contains sugar and sweetener
- Pack size: 70cl
- Contains sugar
Information
Tasting Notes
Alcohol Units
2.8
ABV
4% vol
Alcohol Type
Mixed Drinks
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Best Before End: See Shoulder
Additives
- Contains Sweeteners
Name and address
- Global Brands Ltd.,
- S41 7JB,
- (UK).
Return to
- +44(0)1246 216000
- www.globalbrands.co.uk
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
70cl ℮
