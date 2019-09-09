By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Echo Falls Fruit Fusion Berries 250Ml

No ratings yetWrite a review
Echo Falls Fruit Fusion Berries 250Ml
£ 1.80
£7.20/litre

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Sparkling Alcoholic Mixed Beverage
  • To find out more, join us on:
  • Facebook: echofallswine
  • Instagram: echo_falls
  • For energy information visit: www.accolade-wines.com/calories
  • This deliciously sparkling rosé has been delicately blended with natural flavours of summer berries to make a refreshing summery drink - whatever the season.
  • Natural flavours with fruit extracts
  • Pack size: 250ml

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • This deliciously sparkling rosé has been delicately blended with natural flavours of summer berries to make a refreshing summery drink - whatever the season

Alcohol Units

1.4

ABV

5.5% vol

Country

Produce of the EU

Alcohol Type

Fruit Wine

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Produced in the EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Ready to serve chilled or over ice, for the perfect serve.

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Accolade Wines Ltd.,
  • Weybridge,
  • KT13 8TB,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Accolade Wines Ltd.,
  • Weybridge,
  • KT13 8TB,
  • UK.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

250ml ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Gordon's Pink Gin & Tonic Premix 250Ml

£ 1.80
£7.20/litre

Offer

Echo Falls Merlot Red Wine Can 250Ml

£ 2.25
£6.75/75cl

Offer

Malibu Fizzy Pink Lemonade 250Ml

£ 1.80
£7.20/litre

Offer

Baileys Iced Coffee Latte Premix 200Ml

£ 1.80
£9.00/litre

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here