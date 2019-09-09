Echo Falls Fruit Fusion Berries 250Ml
Offer
Product Description
- Sparkling Alcoholic Mixed Beverage
- This deliciously sparkling rosé has been delicately blended with natural flavours of summer berries to make a refreshing summery drink - whatever the season.
- Natural flavours with fruit extracts
- Pack size: 250ml
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites
Tasting Notes
Alcohol Units
1.4
ABV
5.5% vol
Country
Produce of the EU
Alcohol Type
Fruit Wine
Storage Type
Ambient
Produce of
Produced in the EU
Preparation and Usage
- Ready to serve chilled or over ice, for the perfect serve.
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Accolade Wines Ltd.,
- Weybridge,
- KT13 8TB,
- UK.
Return to
- Accolade Wines Ltd.,
- Weybridge,
- KT13 8TB,
- UK.
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
250ml ℮
