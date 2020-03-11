Lucozade Energy Zero Orange 1 Litre

Lovely and good price
Very refreshing and great with gin
I liked the taste, reminiscent of childhood illnes
I liked the taste, reminiscent of childhood illness only lucozade could cure
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy per 100ml
Carbonated Water, Orange Juice from Concentrate (5%), Acids (Citric Acid, Malic Acid), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Sweeteners (Aspartame, Acesulfame-K), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Stabiliser (Acacia Gum), Caffeine, Flavourings, Colour (Beta Carotene)
4 Servings
Bottle. Plastic - Widely Recycled Cap. Plastic - Check Local Recycling
1l
|Typical Values
|per 100ml
|per 250ml Serving
|Energy, kJ/kcal
|17/3.8
|43/10
|Fat, g
|0
|0
|of which saturates, g
|0
|0
|Carbohydrate, g
|0.5
|1.3
|of which sugars, g
|0.5
|1.3
|Protein, g
|0.1
|0.2
|Salt, g
|0.03
|0.08
