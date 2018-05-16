Zip Bbq Liquid Gel 500Ml

- High Performance Liquid Firelighter
- The New Zip High Performance Liquid Firelighter 500ml coats the fuel which means less waste and prevents liquid pooling in the bottom of the BBQ. Whilst this product provides all the power you expect from a liquid, the high flashpoint and anti-flashback nozzle make it the safer alternative to other kerosene-based fluid firelighters.
- ISO 9001, ISO 14001, OHSAS 18001 Certification Europe™
- Odourless
- Safe to use
- No food taint
- Suitable for use on BBQ's
- Anti-flashback
- Child resistant cap
- Pack size: 500ML
Information
Preparation and Usage
- Please Read Usage Instructions Carefully
- Open fires
- 1 Pour liquid over the kindling - without using paper.
- 2 Replace the cap and place the bottle away from the fire. Light the kindling.
- 3 Carefully top up with food or coal as necessary, making sure not to put out the flame.
- Barbeques
- 1 Cover the base of the barbecue evenly with charcoal - without using paper.
- 2 Pour liquid evenly over the charcoal.
- 3 Replace the cap and place the bottle away from the barbecue.
- 4 Allow liquid to soak into the charcoal. Light the charcoal.
- 5 Carefully top up with charcoal as necessary, making sure not put out the flame.
- 6 Start cooking when charcoal has turned grey.
Warnings
- Zip High Performance Liquid Firelighter
- DANGER May be fatal if swallowed and enter airways
- Contains Distillates (petroleum), hydrogenated light.
- (EC No. 265-149-8)
- IF SWALLOWED: Immediately call a POISON CENTER or doctor/physician.
- Do NOT induce vomiting.
- Keep out of reach of children.
- Do not get in eyes, on skin, or on clothing.
Name and address
- Standard Brands (Trading) Ireland Ltd.,
- ROI,
- Castlebellingham,
- Co Louth,
- A91 XT59.
- Corresponding in the UK:
Return to
- Standard Brands (Trading) Ireland Ltd.,
- ROI,
- Castlebellingham,
- Co Louth,
- A91 XT59.
- +353 (0)42 937 2140
- Corresponding in the UK:
- 4 Cleeve Court,
- Cleeve Road,
- Leatherhead,
- KT22 7SD.
- +44(0)1372 360833
Net Contents
500ml
Safety information
- Health hazard
DANGER Zip High Performance Liquid Firelighter DANGER May be fatal if swallowed and enter airways Contains Distillates (petroleum), hydrogenated light. (EC No. 265-149-8) IF SWALLOWED: Immediately call a POISON CENTER or doctor/physician. Do NOT induce vomiting. Keep out of reach of children. Do not get in eyes, on skin, or on clothing.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020