Tesco Cheese Sauce 350G

Tesco Cheese Sauce 350G
£ 1.50
£4.29/kg
⅓ of a pack
Typical values per 100g: Energy 760kJ / 183kcal

Product Description

  • A cream sauce made with Cheddar cheese.
  • A rich sauce made with cream, milk and Cheddar cheese.
  • Pack size: 350g

Information

Ingredients

Whole Milk, Water, Cream (Milk) (18%), Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (15%), Cheese Powder (Milk), Corn Starch, Dried Whole Milk, Wheat Flour, Garlic, Salt, Maltodextrin, Sugar, Mushroom Extract Powder, Yeast Extract, Tomato, Onion, Carrot Extract, Flavouring.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep frozen at -18C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: Microwave From Frozen Instructions
800W 3 mins / 900W 2½mins
For best results microwave from frozen.
Empty one portion (116g) into a microwaveable bowl and cover. Heat on full power for 3 minutes (800W) / 2 minutes 30 seconds (900W). Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating. Carefully remove cover and stir well before serving.

Hob
Instructions: Empty contents of the pack into a saucepan. Heat gently for 5-7 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Produce of

Produced in Belgium, Packed in the U.K.

Number of uses

3 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

350g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g⅓ of a pack
Energy760kJ / 183kcal791kJ / 190kcal
Fat13.6g14.2g
Saturates9.6g10.0g
Carbohydrate6.3g6.5g
Sugars2.6g2.7g
Fibre0.7g0.7g
Protein8.5g8.8g
Salt1.0g1.0g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When Microwaved according to instructions 350g typically weighs 312g.--

just what the busy housewife needs.

5 stars

Tasty cheese sauce , frozen in small parts so you can use just the amount you need. Very handy to keep in the freezer.

Frozen is handy for smaller portions with no waste

4 stars

Now there are just the 2 of us, who both aren't well enough to cook properly anymore, I like this frozen version of cheese sauce as you don't need to use the whole pack for smaller portions. It could be a bit more cheesy, but I add cheese and a tiny bit of wholegrain mustard for flavour, and our macaroni cheese is perfectly acceptable. Our easy method for thawing is to cook the macaroni in a saucepan, with the sauce pieces in the oven dish sitting on the pan. By the time the macaroni is cooked, the sauce is thawed enough to mix in. and bake. I give it 4 stars. It would be 5 if it was a bit more cheesy.

Tasy and covenient

5 stars

So convenient to have this in the freezer. Wouldn't be without it

Tasty and convenient

5 stars

Tasty and convenient

Great sauce!

5 stars

Very tasty and easy to prepare.

This is a must to have

5 stars

This is a marvellous sauce, just take as much as you want and keep the rest frozen and on top of that it is first class taste

Love it

5 stars

This is a rich tasty sauce close to homemade, just take what you need from the pack and pop it into the microwave, good buy.

