Tesco Cheese Sauce 350G

just what the busy housewife needs.
Tasty cheese sauce , frozen in small parts so you can use just the amount you need. Very handy to keep in the freezer.
Frozen is handy for smaller portions with no waste
Now there are just the 2 of us, who both aren't well enough to cook properly anymore, I like this frozen version of cheese sauce as you don't need to use the whole pack for smaller portions. It could be a bit more cheesy, but I add cheese and a tiny bit of wholegrain mustard for flavour, and our macaroni cheese is perfectly acceptable. Our easy method for thawing is to cook the macaroni in a saucepan, with the sauce pieces in the oven dish sitting on the pan. By the time the macaroni is cooked, the sauce is thawed enough to mix in. and bake. I give it 4 stars. It would be 5 if it was a bit more cheesy.
Tasy and covenient
So convenient to have this in the freezer. Wouldn't be without it
Tasty and convenient
Tasty and convenient
Great sauce!
Very tasty and easy to prepare.
This is a must to have
This is a marvellous sauce, just take as much as you want and keep the rest frozen and on top of that it is first class taste
Love it
This is a rich tasty sauce close to homemade, just take what you need from the pack and pop it into the microwave, good buy.