Mini Babybel Variety 180G

Very tasty selection if a little on the pricey side due to the individual wrapping, which is quite useful though if you want to put a couple in a handbag or pocket to stave off any hunger pangs!
Keep refrigerated after purchase
Always supervise young children when they enjoy food to avoid the risk of choking.
Cheddar Cheese 94% (made from Pasteurised Milk), Water, Salt
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Mini Babybel®
|Energy
|1540 kJ
|308 kJ
|-
|371 kcal
|74 kcal
|Fat
|31 g
|6.2 g
|of which saturates
|21 g
|4.2 g
|Carbohydrate
|traces
|traces
|of which sugars
|traces
|traces
|Protein
|23 g
|4.6 g
|Salt
|1.8 g
|0.36 g
|Calcium
|630 mg (79%*)
|126 mg (16%*)
|* Reference intake
|-
|-
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Mini Babybel®
|Energy
|1280 kJ
|256 kJ
|-
|308 kcal
|62 kcal
|Fat
|24 g
|4.8 g
|of which saturates
|16 g
|3.2 g
|Carbohydrate
|traces
|traces
|of which sugars
|traces
|traces
|Protein
|23 g
|4.6 g
|Salt
|1.8 g
|0.36 g
|Calcium
|700 mg (88%*)
|140 mg (18%*)
|* Reference intake
|-
|-
Cheeses (of which 60% Gouda) (made from Pasteurised Milk), Water, Natural Flavouring, Preservative: Potassium Sorbate, Salt
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per Mini Babybel®
|Energy
|1365 kJ
|273 kJ
|-
|329 kcal
|66 kcal
|Fat
|27 g
|5.4 g
|of which saturates
|18 g
|3.6 g
|Carbohydrate
|traces
|traces
|of which sugars
|traces
|traces
|Protein
|21.5 g
|4.3 g
|Salt
|1.6 g
|0.32 g
|Calcium
|650 mg (81%*)
|130 mg (16%*)
|* Reference intake
|-
|-
