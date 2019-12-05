By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Mini Babybel Variety 180G

Mini Babybel Variety 180G
£ 2.50
£13.89/kg

Product Description

  • Variety Cheese Snacks
  • Gouda Variety and Cheddar Variety - Natural source of calcium
  • Rich in protein
  • Made with pasteurised milk
  • Sharing smiles
  • Original - 100% real cheese
  • Original - Naturally rich in calcium and lactose free
  • Gouda Variety - Cheese specialty made with mild gouda
  • Cheddar Variety - Cheese specialty made with mild cheddar
  • Original and Cheddar Variety - Free from added colours, flavours and preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 180g
  • Rich in protein

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Keep refrigerated after purchase

Warnings

  • Always supervise young children when they enjoy food to avoid the risk of choking.

Name and address

  • Fromageries Bel,
  • B.P. 114,
  • 92151 Suresnes Cedex,
  • France.

Return to

  • Consumer careline:
  • 0800 030 4594 (GB)
  • 1 800 904 000 (ROI)
  • Freepost,
  • Bel UK Consumer Care.
  • www.babybel.co.uk

Safety information

Always supervise young children when they enjoy food to avoid the risk of choking.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Mini Babybel®
    Energy 1540 kJ308 kJ
    -371 kcal74 kcal
    Fat 31 g6.2 g
    of which saturates 21 g4.2 g
    Carbohydrate tracestraces
    of which sugars tracestraces
    Protein 23 g4.6 g
    Salt 1.8 g0.36 g
    Calcium 630 mg (79%*)126 mg (16%*)
    * Reference intake--
    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Mini Babybel®
    Energy 1280 kJ256 kJ
    -308 kcal62 kcal
    Fat 24 g4.8 g
    of which saturates 16 g3.2 g
    Carbohydrate tracestraces
    of which sugars tracestraces
    Protein 23 g4.6 g
    Salt 1.8 g0.36 g
    Calcium 700 mg (88%*)140 mg (18%*)
    * Reference intake--
    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer Mini Babybel®
    Energy 1365 kJ273 kJ
    -329 kcal66 kcal
    Fat 27 g5.4 g
    of which saturates 18 g3.6 g
    Carbohydrate tracestraces
    of which sugars tracestraces
    Protein 21.5 g4.3 g
    Salt 1.6 g0.32 g
    Calcium 650 mg (81%*)130 mg (16%*)
    * Reference intake--

Very tasty selection if a little on the pricey sid

5 stars

Very tasty selection if a little on the pricey side due to the individual wrapping, which is quite useful though if you want to put a couple in a handbag or pocket to stave off any hunger pangs!

