Keep It Handy Dehumidifier 1Pk

- Interior Dehumidifier Citrus Fragrance
- An Ingredients Data Sheet is available for this preparation. Contact: Tel: +44 (0) 1977 512244. Fax: +44 (0) 1977 512688.
- Helps stop damp, mould & condensation
- With air freshener
- Great for caravans, boats, motorhomes etc
- Absorbs 600ml of water (approx)
- Lasts on average 15 days (depending on humidity levels)
Citrus Fragrance contains amongst other ingredients: Limonene, Linalool, Geraniol, Citronellol, Citral, Eugenol
- Directions for use: This product is considered to be safe when used as intended. Please follow the instructions for use below. Remove the top plastic lid with holes in, then peel back the foil sheet below. Important: Leave the white sheet below the foil sheet in place, do not remove. Place the plastic lid back onto the product and place it in the room you wish to treat. When pellets are completely dissolved and the liquid reaches the container separation, cut open the white sheet and pour the liquid into the sink. Discard the empty container.
- Warning: Avoid contact with eyes and skin, in case of contact rinse thoroughly with cold water. Keep out of reach of children. If swallowed seek medical advice immediately and show this label. Do not use product near sources of food. Keep container closed.
- Produced exclusively for:
- OTL,
- WF10 1PA.,
- UK.
- For further information please contact sales@otltd.co.uk or visit www.otltd.co.uk
220g ℮
- Irritant
