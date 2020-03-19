By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Matilda Roald Dahl

Matilda Roald Dahl
  • "A true genius . . . Roald Dahl is my hero" - David Walliams
  • "So Matilda's strong young mind continued to grow, nurtured by the voices of all those authors who had sent their books out into the world like ships on the sea. These books gave Matilda a hopeful and comforting message: You are not alone."
  • Matilda is the world's most famous bookworm, no thanks to her ghastly parents.
  • Her father thinks she's a little scab. Her mother spends all afternoon playing bingo.
  • And her headmistress, Miss Trunchbull?
  • She's the worst of all.
  • She's a big bully, who thinks all her pupils are rotten and locks them in the dreaded Chokey.
  • Despite these beastly grownups trying to push her down, Matilda is an extraordinary girl with a magical mind.
  • And she's had enough.
  • So all the terrible adults had better watch out, because she's going to teach them a lesson they'll never forget!
  • Now you can listen to MATILDA and other Roald Dahl audiobooks read by some very famous voices, including Kate Winslet, David Walliams and Steven Fry - plus there are added squelchy soundeffects from Pinewood Studios!

Matilda

I have read this book and so have my kids. I bought this book for my nephews in Sweden. I'd like them to enjoy the book as much as I did but cannot part with our old one so I bought them a new one.

My 9 son loves this, he said its cosy and keeps him warm and a great price too

I bought these books for my Grandaughter she absolutely loves them,having seen them at her cousins house,he told her how great they were. She loved the titles they made her chuckle.She is reading Awful Auntie at the moment,it's a big hit as she says it reminds her of one of her Aunts.

Brought these for two little girls, they loved them!

