Charlie And The Chocolate Factory Roald

5(1)Write a review
Charlie And The Chocolate Factory Roald
  • 'The ultimate children's story ever' - David Walliams
  • You MUST have heard of Mr Willy Wonka! He's the most extraordinary chocolate maker in the world.
  • But do you know who Charlie is? Charlie Bucket is the hero of this book.
  • The other children in our story are nasty little beasts, called:
  • Augustus Gloop - a great big greedy nincompoop
  • Veruca Salt - a spoiled brat
  • Violet Beauregarde - a repulsive little gum-chewer
  • Mike Teavee - a boy who only watches television
  • And all these children have won a once in a lifetime opportunity to visit Mr Wonka's chocolate factory...
  • But what mysterious secrets will they discover?
  • Our tour is about to begin. Please don't wander off. Mr Wonka wouldn't like to lose any of you at this stage of the proceedings . . .
  • Now you can listen to CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY and other Roald Dahl audiobooks read by some very famous voices, including Kate Winslet, David Walliams and Steven Fry - plus there are added squelchy soundeffects from Pinewood Studios!
  • Look out for new Roald Dahl apps in the App store and Google Play- including the disgusting TWIT OR MISS! and HOUSE OF TWITS inspired by the revolting Twits.

Great Read

5 stars

Who doesn't love a Roald Dahl book. Great customer service, ready for collection as promised

