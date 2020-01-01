By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Heinz Yellow Mustard Honey 240G

Heinz Yellow Mustard Honey 240G
£ 0.95
£0.40/100g

Product Description

  • Mustard with Honey.
  • New York DELI STYLE.
  • Absolutely no artificial COLOURS, FLAVOURS OR PRESERVATIVES.
  • Pack size: 240g

Information

Ingredients

Water, Mustard Seeds 15%, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Honey 6%, Malt Vinegar (from Barley), Salt, Herbs, Spices, Thickener (Xanthan Gum), Natural Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Mustard

Storage

After opening refrigerate.Best before end - see cap.

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well before use.

Number of uses

Servings per bottle - 24

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
  • London,
  • SE1 9SG.

Return to

  • H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
  • London,
  • SE1 9SG.
  • heinz.co.uk
  • UK Careline 0800 5285757
  • (ROI 1800 995311)

Net Contents

240g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Serving (10g)
Energy 645kJ65kJ
-154kcal15kcal
Fat 4.8g0.5g
-of which saturates 0.3g0g
Carbohydrate 20g2.0g
-of which sugars 16g1.6g
Protein 5.1g0.5g
Salt 2.0g0.20g

