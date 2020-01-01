Heinz Yellow Mustard Honey 240G
Product Description
- Mustard with Honey.
- New York DELI STYLE.
- Absolutely no artificial COLOURS, FLAVOURS OR PRESERVATIVES.
- Pack size: 240g
Information
Ingredients
Water, Mustard Seeds 15%, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Honey 6%, Malt Vinegar (from Barley), Salt, Herbs, Spices, Thickener (Xanthan Gum), Natural Flavouring
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Mustard
Storage
After opening refrigerate.Best before end - see cap.
Preparation and Usage
- Shake well before use.
Number of uses
Servings per bottle - 24
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
- H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
- London,
- SE1 9SG.
Net Contents
240g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Serving (10g)
|Energy
|645kJ
|65kJ
|-
|154kcal
|15kcal
|Fat
|4.8g
|0.5g
|-of which saturates
|0.3g
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|20g
|2.0g
|-of which sugars
|16g
|1.6g
|Protein
|5.1g
|0.5g
|Salt
|2.0g
|0.20g
