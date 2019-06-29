Gazillion Bubbles Tornado Machine

Do not buy this
Terrible doesn’t work spins around but the fan isn’t strong enough to blow bubbles. No point in buying it
Doesn't deliver
I bought this in Tesco and am very disappointed in it as it is very poor, nothing like the promised amount of bubbles. If I could find the receipt I would take it back
Wouldn't waste the money
Brought this for my son broke within an hour no longer throws out loads of bubbles like it did at the start really disappointed as he loved it
Loads of fun - a new level of bubble fun :)
This was a present for my sons 7th Birthday. He absolutely loves it and we have already bought more mixture. even fun when its windy. It does all the work while he bops the bubbles. The dog had fun catching them too.
Fun fun in the sun !!
Fantastic for my grankids they absolutly love bubble excellent value for money x
Grandson loved it.
Bought this for my grandson who loved it. Only downside is the bubble mixture doesn't last long.
Brilliant fun
I brought this for my granddaughter , she loves bubbles and this was such a hit , great for party's too .
Brilliant bubble machine
We bought 1 for my son ages ago and he loves it so I've been buying it as birthday presents for lots of his friends. They are great machines
Fun
Great little machine throws out loads of bubbles .. really good fun for kids "big and small"...
Loads of Bubbles
I bought this a month ago and I'm really happy with it. The only downside to it is that the bottle isn't very big so you have to keep refilling it. However, you get loads of bubbles for a good 5-10 minutes from one bottle - and my children love it.