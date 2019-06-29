By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Gazillion Bubbles Tornado Machine

3.5(28)Write a review
£ 12.00
£12.00/each

Product Description

  • Create bubbles instantly
  • Pour in the bubble solution and push the button for instant fun
  • Contains a 4oz bottle of Gazillion Bubble Solution
  • - Instantly create a bubble storm with the Tornado
  • - Blows 4500 bubbles a minute
  • - Includes 4oz bottle of non-toxic Gazillion Premium Solution
  • Create a storm of bubbles with the Gazillion Bubbles Tornado! With no pump and no wait time, you'll be creating a gazillion bubbles in a flash. This ultimate bubble machine blows thousands of bubbles per minute at the push of a button! Simply attach the auto-feed valve cap to the solution bottle, insert the bottle into the spout, push the button and watch in amazement as a Tornado of bubbles blows into the sky! The Gazillion Bubbles Tornado includes non-toxic solution with an auto-feed valve cap. 4 AA batteries required, not included.

Information

Warnings

  • Warning! Not suitable for children under 3 years.

Safety information

View more safety information

28 Reviews

Average of 3.6 stars

Do not buy this

1 stars

Terrible doesn’t work spins around but the fan isn’t strong enough to blow bubbles. No point in buying it

Doesn't deliver

1 stars

I bought this in Tesco and am very disappointed in it as it is very poor, nothing like the promised amount of bubbles. If I could find the receipt I would take it back

Wouldn't waste the money

1 stars

Brought this for my son broke within an hour no longer throws out loads of bubbles like it did at the start really disappointed as he loved it

Loads of fun - a new level of bubble fun :)

5 stars

This was a present for my sons 7th Birthday. He absolutely loves it and we have already bought more mixture. even fun when its windy. It does all the work while he bops the bubbles. The dog had fun catching them too.

Fun fun in the sun !!

5 stars

Fantastic for my grankids they absolutly love bubble excellent value for money x

Grandson loved it.

4 stars

Bought this for my grandson who loved it. Only downside is the bubble mixture doesn't last long.

Brilliant fun

5 stars

I brought this for my granddaughter , she loves bubbles and this was such a hit , great for party's too .

Brilliant bubble machine

5 stars

We bought 1 for my son ages ago and he loves it so I've been buying it as birthday presents for lots of his friends. They are great machines

Fun

5 stars

Great little machine throws out loads of bubbles .. really good fun for kids "big and small"...

Loads of Bubbles

4 stars

I bought this a month ago and I'm really happy with it. The only downside to it is that the bottle isn't very big so you have to keep refilling it. However, you get loads of bubbles for a good 5-10 minutes from one bottle - and my children love it.

