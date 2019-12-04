Cadbury Layers Of Joy Limited Edition 2X90g
Product Description
- 2 x Layered Dessert Made with Cadbury Milk Chocolate Mousse, Orange Jelly and Sponge.
- #layersofjoy
- Delicious layers of Cadbury milk chocolate mousse, zingy orange jelly and sponge, topped with Cadbury milk chocolate mousse
- Pack size: 180g
Information
Ingredients
Water, Sugar, Concentrated Skimmed Milk, Sugar Solution (Sugar, Water), Cream, Sponge (6%) (Wheat Flour, Sugar, Egg), Milk Chocolate (2%) (Milk, Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Vegetable Fat (Palm, Shea), Emulsifier (E442), Flavourings), Fat-Reduced Cocoa, Stabilisers (E410, E412, E415, Pectin), Modified Maize Starch, Orange Concentrate, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Sodium Citrates), Pork Gelatine, Dried Glucose Syrup, Milk Protein, Emulsifiers (E472a, E471), Maltodextrin, Colours (Carotenes, Carmine), Flavourings
Allergy Information
- May contain Nuts
Storage
Keep refrigerated.Do not freeze.
Name and address
- Müller,
- TF9 3SQ,
- UK.
Return to
- Any Queries or Comments:
- Write to us at
- Customer Relations,
- c/o Müller,
- TF9 3SQ,
- UK.
Net Contents
2 x 90g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 90g pot
|%* Per pot
|Energy kJ
|873
|786
|kcal
|207
|186
|9%
|Fat g
|5.4
|4.9
|7%
|of which saturates g
|3.5
|3.2
|16%
|Carbohydrate g
|35.4
|31.9
|12%
|of which sugars g
|29.3
|26.4
|29%
|Fibre g
|0.4
|0.4
|Protein g
|4.2
|3.8
|8%
|Salt g
|0.1
|0.09
|2%
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
