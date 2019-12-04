By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Cadbury Layers Of Joy Limited Edition 2X90g

No ratings yetWrite a review
Cadbury Layers Of Joy Limited Edition 2X90g
£ 1.00
£0.56/100g

Offer

Per 90g pot
  • Energy786kJ 186kcal
    9%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g

Product Description

  • 2 x Layered Dessert Made with Cadbury Milk Chocolate Mousse, Orange Jelly and Sponge.
  • #layersofjoy
  • Delicious layers of Cadbury milk chocolate mousse, zingy orange jelly and sponge, topped with Cadbury milk chocolate mousse
  • Pack size: 180g

Information

Ingredients

Water, Sugar, Concentrated Skimmed Milk, Sugar Solution (Sugar, Water), Cream, Sponge (6%) (Wheat Flour, Sugar, Egg), Milk Chocolate (2%) (Milk, Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Vegetable Fat (Palm, Shea), Emulsifier (E442), Flavourings), Fat-Reduced Cocoa, Stabilisers (E410, E412, E415, Pectin), Modified Maize Starch, Orange Concentrate, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Sodium Citrates), Pork Gelatine, Dried Glucose Syrup, Milk Protein, Emulsifiers (E472a, E471), Maltodextrin, Colours (Carotenes, Carmine), Flavourings

Allergy Information

  • May contain Nuts

Storage

Keep refrigerated.Do not freeze.

Name and address

  • Müller,
  • TF9 3SQ,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Any Queries or Comments:
  • Write to us at
  • Customer Relations,
  • c/o Müller,
  • TF9 3SQ,
  • UK.

Net Contents

2 x 90g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 90g pot%* Per pot
Energy kJ873786
kcal2071869%
Fat g5.44.97%
of which saturates g3.53.216%
Carbohydrate g35.431.912%
of which sugars g29.326.429%
Fibre g0.40.4
Protein g4.23.88%
Salt g0.10.092%
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Cadbury Layers Of Joy Chocolate Dessert 2 X90g

£ 1.00
£0.56/100g

Offer

Cadbury Dairy Milk Bubbles Of Joy Chocolate Mousse 4 X45g

£ 1.50
£0.83/100g

Offer

Aero Mint Chocolate Mousse 4 X58g

£ 1.50
£0.65/100g

Offer

Aero Chocolate Mousse 4 X59g

£ 1.50
£0.64/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here