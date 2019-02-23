By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Easy Entertaining Finest Italian Meat Selection 400G Serves 6-8

No ratings yetWrite a review
Easy Entertaining Finest Italian Meat Selection 400G Serves 6-8

We need 2 days notice to deliver this item available from Sunday 22nd December

This product is not available for delivery between 20/12/2019 and 27/12/2019

£ 11.00
£2.75/100g

We need 2 days notice to deliver this item available from Sunday 22nd December

This product is not available for delivery between 20/12/2019 and 27/12/2019

One slice Salami Milano
  • Energy100kJ 24kcal
    1%
  • Fat1.9g
    3%
  • Saturates0.7g
    4%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1522kJ / 367kcal

Product Description

  • Parma ham - Italian dry cured ham made from whole pork leg; Salami Milano - seasoned pork salami; Coppa - dry cured pork neck.
  • This classic Italian antipasti selection consist of delicate slices of 14 month minimum matured Parma ham; mild, medium cut salami Milano dry cured with garlic and aromatic Coppa. All made with selected cuts of Italian pork.
  • Delicate slices of finest Parma Ham with Salami Milano and Coppa.
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

Parma ham [Pork Leg, Sea Salt], Coppa [Pork, Salt, Dextrose, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Spices, Preservatives (Potassium Nitrate, Sodium Nitrite), Dried Garlic], Salami Milano [Pork, Salt, Dextrose, White Pepper, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Dried Garlic], Salami with Fennel [Pork, Salt, Dextrose, Fennel Seed, Fennel, White Pepper, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Black Pepper, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Dried Garlic].
Parma ham Prepared from 140g of Pork per 100g of Parma ham. Coppa Prepared from 160g of Pork per 100g of Coppa. Salami Milano Prepared from 146g of Pork per 100g of Salami Milano. Salami with Fennel Prepared from 142g of Pork per 100g of Salami with Fennel.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened consume within 2 days and within 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in Italy, using pork from the EU

Number of uses

6 Servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne slice Salami Milano
Energy1522kJ / 367kcal100kJ / 24kcal
Fat28.5g1.9g
Saturates10.1g0.7g
Carbohydrate0.5g0.0g
Sugars0.5g0.0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein27.0g1.8g
Salt4.3g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

  • One slice of Coppa
    • Energy94kJ 23kcal
      1%
    • Fat1.7g
      2%
    • Saturates0.7g
      4%
    • Salt0.3g
      5%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 1430kJ / 344kcal

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Pork, Salt, Flavourings, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Coriander, Preservatives (Potassium Nitrate, Sodium Nitrite).

    Prepared from 141g of Pork per 100g of Coppa.

    Storage

    • Keep refrigerated. Once opened consume within 2 days and within 'use by' date shown.

    Number of uses

    6 Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gOne slice of Coppa (6.6g)
    Energy1430kJ / 344kcal94kJ / 23kcal
    Fat26.3g1.7g
    Saturates9.9g0.7g
    Carbohydrate0.5g0.0g
    Sugars0.5g0.0g
    Fibre0g0g
    Protein26.4g1.7g
    Salt4.3g0.3g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
  • One slice of Parma ham
    • Energy136kJ 32kcal
      2%
    • Fat2.0g
      3%
    • Saturates0.7g
      4%
    • Sugars0g
      0%
    • Salt0.6g
      10%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 1019kJ / 244kcal

    Information

    Ingredients

    Pork Leg, Salt.

    Prepared with 140g of raw pork per 100g of finished product.

    Storage

    • Keep refrigerated. Once opened consume within 2 days and within 'use by' date shown.

    Number of uses

    6 Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gOne slice of Parma ham (13.3g)
    Energy1019kJ / 244kcal136kJ / 32kcal
    Fat15.0g2.0g
    Saturates5.0g0.7g
    Carbohydrate0.3g0.0g
    Sugars0g0g
    Fibre0g0g
    Protein27.0g3.6g
    Salt4.5g0.6g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
  • One Slice of Salami Milano
    • Energy100kJ 24kcal
      1%
    • Fat1.9g
      3%
    • Saturates0.7g
      4%
    • Salt0.3g
      5%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 1522kJ / 367kcal

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Pork, Salt, Dextrose, White Pepper, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Dried Garlic.

    Storage

    • Keep refrigerated. Once opened consume within 2 days and within 'use by' date shown.

    Number of uses

    6 Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gOne Slice of Salami Milano (6.6g)
    Energy1522kJ / 367kcal100kJ / 24kcal
    Fat28.5g1.9g
    Saturates10.1g0.7g
    Carbohydrate0.5g0.0g
    Sugars0.5g0.0g
    Fibre0g0g
    Protein27.0g1.8g
    Salt4.3g0.3g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Tesco Antipasto With Cheese 400G

We need 2 days notice to deliver this item available from Sunday 22nd December

This product is not available for delivery between 20/12/2019 and 27/12/2019

£ 10.00
£2.50/100g

We need 2 days notice to deliver this item available from Sunday 22nd December

This product is not available for delivery between 20/12/2019 and 27/12/2019

Tesco Continental Meat Platter 120G

£ 2.50
£2.09/100g

Offer

Tesco Mozzarella Balls Tomatoes 200G

£ 2.50
£12.50/kg

Offer

Finest Easy Entertaining Spinach & Pine Nut Pasta Salad 750G

We need 2 days notice to deliver this item available from Sunday 22nd December

This product is not available for delivery between 20/12/2019 and 27/12/2019

£ 6.50
£0.87/100g

We need 2 days notice to deliver this item available from Sunday 22nd December

This product is not available for delivery between 20/12/2019 and 27/12/2019

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here