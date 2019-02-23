Easy Entertaining Finest Italian Meat Selection 400G Serves 6-8

- Energy100kJ 24kcal1%
- Fat1.9g3%
- Saturates0.7g4%
- Salt0.3g5%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1522kJ / 367kcal
Product Description
- Parma ham - Italian dry cured ham made from whole pork leg; Salami Milano - seasoned pork salami; Coppa - dry cured pork neck.
- This classic Italian antipasti selection consist of delicate slices of 14 month minimum matured Parma ham; mild, medium cut salami Milano dry cured with garlic and aromatic Coppa. All made with selected cuts of Italian pork.
- Delicate slices of finest Parma Ham with Salami Milano and Coppa.
- Pack size: 400g
Information
Ingredients
Parma ham [Pork Leg, Sea Salt], Coppa [Pork, Salt, Dextrose, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Spices, Preservatives (Potassium Nitrate, Sodium Nitrite), Dried Garlic], Salami Milano [Pork, Salt, Dextrose, White Pepper, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Dried Garlic], Salami with Fennel [Pork, Salt, Dextrose, Fennel Seed, Fennel, White Pepper, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Black Pepper, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Dried Garlic].
Parma ham Prepared from 140g of Pork per 100g of Parma ham. Coppa Prepared from 160g of Pork per 100g of Coppa. Salami Milano Prepared from 146g of Pork per 100g of Salami Milano. Salami with Fennel Prepared from 142g of Pork per 100g of Salami with Fennel.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened consume within 2 days and within 'use by' date shown.
Produce of
Produced in Italy, using pork from the EU
Number of uses
6 Servings
Warnings
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
400g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One slice Salami Milano
|Energy
|1522kJ / 367kcal
|100kJ / 24kcal
|Fat
|28.5g
|1.9g
|Saturates
|10.1g
|0.7g
|Carbohydrate
|0.5g
|0.0g
|Sugars
|0.5g
|0.0g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|27.0g
|1.8g
|Salt
|4.3g
|0.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
Safety information
Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- One slice of Coppa
- Energy94kJ 23kcal1%
- Fat1.7g2%
- Saturates0.7g4%
- Salt0.3g5%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1430kJ / 344kcal
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pork, Salt, Flavourings, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Coriander, Preservatives (Potassium Nitrate, Sodium Nitrite).
Prepared from 141g of Pork per 100g of Coppa.
Storage
- Keep refrigerated. Once opened consume within 2 days and within 'use by' date shown.
Number of uses
6 Servings
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g One slice of Coppa (6.6g) Energy 1430kJ / 344kcal 94kJ / 23kcal Fat 26.3g 1.7g Saturates 9.9g 0.7g Carbohydrate 0.5g 0.0g Sugars 0.5g 0.0g Fibre 0g 0g Protein 26.4g 1.7g Salt 4.3g 0.3g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - -
- One slice of Parma ham
- Energy136kJ 32kcal2%
- Fat2.0g3%
- Saturates0.7g4%
- Sugars0g0%
- Salt0.6g10%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1019kJ / 244kcal
Information
Ingredients
Pork Leg, Salt.
Prepared with 140g of raw pork per 100g of finished product.
Storage
- Keep refrigerated. Once opened consume within 2 days and within 'use by' date shown.
Number of uses
6 Servings
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g One slice of Parma ham (13.3g) Energy 1019kJ / 244kcal 136kJ / 32kcal Fat 15.0g 2.0g Saturates 5.0g 0.7g Carbohydrate 0.3g 0.0g Sugars 0g 0g Fibre 0g 0g Protein 27.0g 3.6g Salt 4.5g 0.6g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - -
- One Slice of Salami Milano
- Energy100kJ 24kcal1%
- Fat1.9g3%
- Saturates0.7g4%
- Salt0.3g5%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1522kJ / 367kcal
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pork, Salt, Dextrose, White Pepper, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Dried Garlic.
Storage
- Keep refrigerated. Once opened consume within 2 days and within 'use by' date shown.
Number of uses
6 Servings
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g One Slice of Salami Milano (6.6g) Energy 1522kJ / 367kcal 100kJ / 24kcal Fat 28.5g 1.9g Saturates 10.1g 0.7g Carbohydrate 0.5g 0.0g Sugars 0.5g 0.0g Fibre 0g 0g Protein 27.0g 1.8g Salt 4.3g 0.3g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - -
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019