Lambrini Strawberry 75Cl
Offer
- Energy57kcal 241kJ-%
Product Description
- A Strawberry flavour fruit wine with sugar and sweetener.
- The fruity one
- Pack size: 75cl
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites
Alcohol Units
3.8
ABV
5% vol
Country
United Kingdom
Alcohol Type
Fruit Wine
Storage Type
Ambient
Produce of
Produced and bottled in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Enjoy chilled.
Name and address
- Produced and bottled by:
- Halewood International Ltd,
- Liverpool,
- L36 6AD.
Return to
- Halewood International Ltd,
- Liverpool,
- L36 6AD.
- lambrini.co.uk
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
75cl ℮
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019