The Hunger Games Complete Collection Dvd

great value
Four great films and enjoyable to watch without the usual swearing
Love this box set
It arrived really quickly and it was very good value. Film effects are very good quality.
Exacly what was wanted
Bought as a back up present for the wife and the delivery/collection timing was perfect!
Great movies
I bought just before Christmas for my daughters Christmas Eve box. She loves the movies and was delighted that she got the box set.
Complete Games
Bought has a present for my Granddaughter not had any adverse comments from her so presume everything fine
Worth buying
This was an excellent set of DVDs which did not depart from the books of the Hunger Games. I would recommend.
Great value and quick service
Ordered online and collected the next day. Best price I could find online for all the movies. Very happy with my purchase.
great features
Bought the film series becsuse it was shown on the tv and we wanted to watch the whole film series over and over again.
Excellent service!
Ordered as a gift for my nephew and was delivered to my local tesco express store the next day!! Excellent service and my nephew was thrilled with it
Futuristic !!!
I bought this a few weeks ago great price watched it over a couple of days ....