Me Too! Lemon & Coriander Houmous 250G

Product Description
- Lemon & Coriander Houmous
- My Grandmother always said that the secret is in the chickpeas, so treat them with care: soak them for long, no tinned chickpeas, and no shortcuts!
- Our chickpeas are cleaned, soaked and boiled in a 3-day process until they are exceptionally soft. Only on the 3rd day do we blend them into our unique creamy paste and add our carefully selected ingredients, to give you our authentic taste.
- We take our great tasting original dip and give you a fresh and tangy twist on it!
- Why does it taste so delicious? Because love is the main ingredient!
- My Mediterranean heritage taught me the love of food and all things family. What could be better than sharing truly authentic dips and sauces with the family around the table and catching up on their days?
- Being true to my heritage and family is very important to me. The creation of Me Too! came about by my family saying "let's all sit down and catch up" and me as a little girl shouting "me to!" "me too!" so I wouldn't be left out (I never was left out - believe me!)
- I want you to enjoy the tastes and flavours with your family as I still do today with my little ones (who also shout "me too!, me too!" to make sure they aren't left out).
- We make our houmous here in the UK so you get the freshest taste possible.
- From Ramona's kitchen
- Freshly made
- Gluten free
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Kosher - Parev, KLBD, SKA
- Pack size: 250g
Information
Ingredients
Cooked Chickpeas, Rapeseed Oil, Tahini (Sesame Seeds) Garlic Powder, Salt, Sugar, Coriander (0.1%), Spices, Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate), E234 Citric Acid, Modified Starch
Allergy Information
- Manufactured in a premises that handles Nuts
Storage
Keep refrigerated.For Use By Date see side of pack.
Preparation and Usage
- Perfect with fresh cut vegetables, your favourite crisps and crackers, or even delicious warm bread.
Name and address
- Unit A,
- 2 Greycaine Road,
- Watford,
- WD24 7GP.
Return to
- Unit A,
- 2 Greycaine Road,
- Watford,
- WD24 7GP.
- www.metoofoods.com
Net Contents
250g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019