Maggi So Juicy Italian Meatballs 37G

£ 1.00
£0.27/10g
1/4 of our Meal Suggestion (see reverse) contains:
  • Energy2312 kJ 548 kcal
    27%
  • Fat10.6g
    15%
  • Saturates3.7g
    19%
  • Sugars12.5g
    14%
  • Salt1.76g
    29%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1282 kJ

Product Description

  • Seasoning Mix for Italian Meatballs.
  • For other authentic & delicious meal ideas go to maggi.co.uk
  • Stuff to Love
  • Ingredients you know tomato, garlic and basil
  • Good to remember
  • Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages.
  • Let the whole family enjoy the classic Italian flavours and tender texture of Maggi® So Juicy® Italian Meatballs. This packet provides an exciting new way to make a family favourite! The delicious mix of Italian spices in our special So Juicy® cooking bag allows your meatballs* to cook until tender and juicy in their own juices, meaning no need to add oil. Why not try one of our Meal Suggestions the whole family will love - with the added benefit of providing 2 of your 5 A Day?
  • Each packet contains a flavourful mix of Italian spices — including black pepper, basil, parsley, oregano, thyme, rosemary - and a special cooking bag. Add lean beef mince, chopped tomatoes and red onion to your shopping list, and get ready to make some tasty homemade meatballs. Following the instructions on the packet, just add the meatballs and the Maggi® So Juicy Italian Meatball recipe mix to the special So Juicy® cooking bag provided, mix it together and cook it in the oven! Serve with spaghetti and mixed salad for a mouth-watering meal in no time! There you have it, Maggi® Italian Meatballs.
  • *meatballs/mince not included
  • Maggi® was founded in 1872 by Swiss entrepreneur Julius Maggi, a pioneer of food production who was passionate about producing accessible, deliciously nutritious food. Today, this passion lives on in everything we do over at Maggi®.
  • Our passion for taste and quality shines through in all our recipes; from So Juicy® to So Tender®, from recipe mixes to stocks, from noodles to seasoning. Inspire a love of homemade cooking every day with Maggi®!
  • If you love our Maggi® So Juicy® Italian Meatballs recipe mix, why not try another of our So Juicy® flavours, like So Juicy® Mexican Chicken?
  • Why not try serving your juicy Italian meatballs with spaghetti and mixed salad?
  • For more tasty meal ideas visit www.maggi.co.uk
  • A delicious Italian meatball recipe mix with a special cooking bag
  • Cooking bag locks in juices and flavour, so no need to add oil
  • Only ingredients you know, carefully blended by us!
  • Pack size: 37g

Information

Ingredients

Vegetables (Tomato (21%), Onion, Potato), Salt, Corn Starch, Sugar, Wheat Flour, Herbs and Spices (Black Pepper, Basil (0.7%), Parsley, Oregano, Thyme, Rosemary), Garlic (1.7%), Flavourings, Sunflower Oil, Yeast Extract, Lemon Juice Concentrate

Allergy Information

  • May contain Egg, Soya, Milk, Celery, Mustard

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place

Number of uses

Makes 4 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • DANGER OF SUFFOCATION KEEP BAG AWAY FROM BABIES AND CHILDREN

Return to

  • Good to talk
  • Contact us Free
  • www.nestle.co.uk
  • 0800 00 00 30 (UK)
  • 00800 6378 5385 (ROI)
Net Contents

37g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g as soldPer 100g as prepared**Per serving**% RI*
Energy1282 kJ423 kJ2312 kJ
-303 kcal100 kcal548 kcal27%
Fat3.0g1.9g10.6g15%
of which: saturates0.4g0.7g3.7g19%
Carbohydrate57.5g12.8g69.4g27%
of which: sugars22.4g2.3g12.5g14%
Fibre6.1g1.2g6.8g-
Protein8.5g7.4g40.3g81%
Salt14.20g0.32g1.76g29%
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----
**A serving is 1/4 of Meal Suggestion; used as basis for 'per 100g as prepared'----
Makes 4 servings----

Safety information

View more safety information

DANGER OF SUFFOCATION KEEP BAG AWAY FROM BABIES AND CHILDREN

6 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Super tasty

5 stars

Absolutely love the Italian meatball definitely our favourite yummy

Scrummy!

5 stars

Have tried other flavours in this range and enjoyed them, so I thought I'd give these a go. Not a big fan of meatballs usually, but these were delish. Moist, tasty but not too spicy, I had them with some home made garlic mash on a very cold, wet, evening and they were perfect. These will now be a permanent fixture in my store cupboard - ideal for autumnal or wintry nights. Recomended.

Dinner in a jiffy.

5 stars

I bought the Mexican chicken mix and was very pleasantly surprised. As I am on Slimming world so I syned the different So Juicy products and they are all very low in Syns too. Guilt free meals are the best. I have recommended these to many friends and converted others after making them a meal. I don't always want to admit its out of a bag but they are now Maggi's fans too. :)

italian meat balls

5 stars

grandsons love the meatballs, ask every time they visit has to be in a tin of vegetable soup

So tasty

4 stars

I/ we love this it's a treat for us now in our house

Amazing taste

5 stars

I bought this on a whim to try for something quick to do for dinner as the day had just gotten away from us. I'm so glad I did. The flavours of the seasoning were amaze-balls ;D the meatballs cooked beautifully in the bag. I've stocked up my press with this and a few new additions to try over the weekend!

