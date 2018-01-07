Maggi So Juicy Italian Meatballs 37G

Super tasty
Absolutely love the Italian meatball definitely our favourite yummy
Scrummy!
Have tried other flavours in this range and enjoyed them, so I thought I'd give these a go. Not a big fan of meatballs usually, but these were delish. Moist, tasty but not too spicy, I had them with some home made garlic mash on a very cold, wet, evening and they were perfect. These will now be a permanent fixture in my store cupboard - ideal for autumnal or wintry nights. Recomended.
Dinner in a jiffy.
I bought the Mexican chicken mix and was very pleasantly surprised. As I am on Slimming world so I syned the different So Juicy products and they are all very low in Syns too. Guilt free meals are the best. I have recommended these to many friends and converted others after making them a meal. I don't always want to admit its out of a bag but they are now Maggi's fans too. :)
italian meat balls
grandsons love the meatballs, ask every time they visit has to be in a tin of vegetable soup
So tasty
I/ we love this it's a treat for us now in our house
Amazing taste
I bought this on a whim to try for something quick to do for dinner as the day had just gotten away from us. I'm so glad I did. The flavours of the seasoning were amaze-balls ;D the meatballs cooked beautifully in the bag. I've stocked up my press with this and a few new additions to try over the weekend!