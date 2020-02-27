Breville Vtt476 Impressions Black Toaster

Fantastic value for money and excellent quality
Fantastic value for money and does exactly what it says on the box. This is a mighty toaster and will look great in any kitchen. The look and feel is 10 out of 10. I Highly recommend this toaster.
Only toasts 3/4 of a slice of bread.
Only toasts 3/4 of a slice of Warbutons bread. Slats are far too small to toast a full slice. Pretty embarrassing whoever designed this. Being returned!!
Rubbish toaster
I only purchased this toaster 4 days ago. Looks nice but rubbish at toasting . I have used both sides but the toast cooks more on one side of the toast and hardly any on the other . It’s going back. Not great at all. Would not recommend this toaster at all.
Well designed looks expensive
I bought this 2 weeks ago fabulous for a family perfect toast
Looks great with the shiny finish!
I bought this to replace my existing toaster and I’m so pleased with it. It looks stunning and does the job! Highly recommend.
Good value
Toasts very well and quickly. Good features such as the high lift whilst toasting
Toaster
Really nice ..got matching kettle ..Looks good In kitchen
Great quality
I bought this over a week ago, and we like be it. Good quality and modern design for a very good price.
Perfect for a busy lifestyle!
Brilliant toaster! It’s a fantastic product at a bargain price! Purchased me for my mother and because it was that good, I purchased one for myself!
Great toaster
Bought this toaster and matching kettle really please with them both. Very easy to use and looks very smart and stylish in my kitchen