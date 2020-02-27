By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Breville Vtt476 Impressions Black Toaster

4.5(115)Write a review
Breville Vtt476 Impressions Black Toaster
£ 27.00
£27.00/each

Offer

Product Description

  • Breville® Impressions 4-slice toaster in black
  • 9 heat settings
  • 1-year manufacturer’s warranty
  • - Defrost, reheat & mid-cycle cancel functions
  • - Wide, variable width bread slots for thick & thin slices
  • - Variable browning control
  • With its distinctive ridged textured design and gloss black finish, this Breville Impressions 4 Slice Toaster will turn heads in any kitchen. Mirror chrome accents add a contemporary twist to the carriage levers and control panel.
  • Packed with handy features to create your perfect slice: variable width slots take different bread sizes, crumpets & bagels; illuminated control buttons highlight the defrost, reheat and cancel functions for quick and easy use; high-lift means no more burnt fingers when removing smaller slices and variable browning ensures every slice is toasted to your liking. Removable crumb trays make cleaning easy and cord storage helps keep your kitchen worktop tidy.
  • Complete the look with the matching Impressions Jug Kettle - Breville VKJ755.

115 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Fantastic value for money and excellent quality

5 stars

Fantastic value for money and does exactly what it says on the box. This is a mighty toaster and will look great in any kitchen. The look and feel is 10 out of 10. I Highly recommend this toaster.

Only toasts 3/4 of a slice of bread.

1 stars

Only toasts 3/4 of a slice of Warbutons bread. Slats are far too small to toast a full slice. Pretty embarrassing whoever designed this. Being returned!!

Rubbish toaster

1 stars

I only purchased this toaster 4 days ago. Looks nice but rubbish at toasting . I have used both sides but the toast cooks more on one side of the toast and hardly any on the other . It’s going back. Not great at all. Would not recommend this toaster at all.

Well designed looks expensive

5 stars

I bought this 2 weeks ago fabulous for a family perfect toast

Looks great with the shiny finish!

5 stars

I bought this to replace my existing toaster and I’m so pleased with it. It looks stunning and does the job! Highly recommend.

Good value

5 stars

Toasts very well and quickly. Good features such as the high lift whilst toasting

Toaster

5 stars

Really nice ..got matching kettle ..Looks good In kitchen

Great quality

5 stars

I bought this over a week ago, and we like be it. Good quality and modern design for a very good price.

Perfect for a busy lifestyle!

5 stars

Brilliant toaster! It’s a fantastic product at a bargain price! Purchased me for my mother and because it was that good, I purchased one for myself!

Great toaster

5 stars

Bought this toaster and matching kettle really please with them both. Very easy to use and looks very smart and stylish in my kitchen

