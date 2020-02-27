By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Breville Vkj755 Impressions Black Kettle

4.5(120)Write a review
Breville Vkj755 Impressions Black Kettle
£ 27.00
£27.00/each

Offer

Product Description

  • Breville® Impressions kettle in black with 1.7L capacity
  • Fitted with an anti-limescale filter
  • 1-year manufacturer’s warranty
  • - 3kW concealed, rapid boil element
  • - 1.7L capacity makes 6 to 8 cups
  • - 360 degree cordless base for left and right hand use
  • With its distinctive ridged textured design and gloss black finish, this Breville Impressions Kettle will turn heads in any kitchen. Mirror chrome accents give a contemporary twist and illumination adds a soft blue glow to your kitchen each time you boil.
  • The 3kW concealed element provides a quick boil while the large 1.7L capacity will make 6-8 cups or fill a pan for cooking - perfect for busy homes. Accurate filling is easy thanks to the easy-grip lift-off lid and rear water window. The 360° base is ideal for left and right-hand use and the cord storage ensures the kitchen work-top remains tidy. A washable limescale filter helps remove scale particles in harder water areas and is easily removed for speedy cleaning.
  • Complete the look with the matching Impressions 4 Slice Toaster: Breville VTT476.

120 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Stylish kettle

5 stars

This kettle is very stylish, nice to handle, lightweight and holds a lot of water. It's quite a fast boil and quiet. Love the blue light when it's turned on to boil. Looks fab in my kitchen! Very impressed.

Excellent

5 stars

Nice and light, quick to boil, not too loud, easy to use and looks good!

Lovely kettle

4 stars

I would recommend, great kettle for the price you osy

Good buy, very stylish.

5 stars

This was a good purchase, looks stylish and is nice and quiet.

Looks great

5 stars

I've been after this toaster and kettle for a while and it came down in price so purchased both really pleased with these look fantastic and work great !!

Good value kettle

5 stars

Bought after previous kettles plastic viewer cracked due to age, price was lower than other retailers, pleased with kettle to date

Stylish kettle

5 stars

Good quality kettle Nice and stylish great price.

Kettle

4 stars

Bought this kettle a month ago, it looks well made and no problems so far.

Stylish look

4 stars

It does all it should. My only complaint is that it is not easy to see the filler mark while filling. Your hand obscures the view.

great shape and easy to handle

5 stars

As good as any kettle I have ever bought, and well balanced when full, wanted red but the black looks good in my new kitchen

1-10 of 120 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

