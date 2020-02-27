Breville Vkj755 Impressions Black Kettle

Stylish kettle
This kettle is very stylish, nice to handle, lightweight and holds a lot of water. It's quite a fast boil and quiet. Love the blue light when it's turned on to boil. Looks fab in my kitchen! Very impressed.
Excellent
Nice and light, quick to boil, not too loud, easy to use and looks good!
Lovely kettle
I would recommend, great kettle for the price you osy
Good buy, very stylish.
This was a good purchase, looks stylish and is nice and quiet.
Looks great
I've been after this toaster and kettle for a while and it came down in price so purchased both really pleased with these look fantastic and work great !!
Good value kettle
Bought after previous kettles plastic viewer cracked due to age, price was lower than other retailers, pleased with kettle to date
Stylish kettle
Good quality kettle Nice and stylish great price.
Kettle
Bought this kettle a month ago, it looks well made and no problems so far.
Stylish look
It does all it should. My only complaint is that it is not easy to see the filler mark while filling. Your hand obscures the view.
great shape and easy to handle
As good as any kettle I have ever bought, and well balanced when full, wanted red but the black looks good in my new kitchen