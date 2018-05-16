Atkins Chocolate Chip Crisp Bars 5 X 30G

Product Description
- Chocolate flavour crispy bar, 20% dark chocolate, with sweeteners.
- High Protein Snacks
- Packed with protein and fibre for a between meal snack.
- Low Sugar Treats
- Indulgent dessert without all the added sugar for a perfect after meal treat.
- Meal Solutions
- Lower carb alternatives for you favourite meals.
- Enjoy low carb living*
- *This product contains 60% less carbohydrates than regular Crispy chocolate bars and helps you enjoy low carb living by balancing your carbohydrate consumption. Atkins has been providing educational information about low carb living for over 40 years.
- No hidden sugars**
- **It's common knowledge that consuming foods that contain large amounts of sugar may cause your blood sugar to spike. But did you know other types of carbohydrates may have the same effect on blood sugar? At Atkins®, we call this the "Hidden Sugar Effect."
- Atkins products only contain sugars that naturally occur in carefully sourced ingredients. In the nutrition label you can easily find and compare the sugar content from product to product.
- Our promise to you: Atkins products do not contain Hidden Sugars, guaranteed!
- Atkins helps you to balance your carb and sugar intake. Try the entire range and enjoy your low carb living!
- Excessive consumption may cause a laxative effect.; 1,7g Net Carbs - 6,6g total carbs - 4,9g polyols, Net carbs are what you count with the Atkins approach
Round Table on Sustainable Palm Oil, RSPO - Contains certified sustainable palm oil. FSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging from responsible sources
- © 2019 Atkins Int. B.V.
Information
Ingredients
Soy Protein, Bulking Agent (Polydextrose), Soy Granules, Cocoa Mass, Sweeteners (Maltitol, Sucralose), Humectant (Glycerol), Gelatine Hydrolysate, Coconut, Sustainable Palm Fat, Tapioca Starch, Sunflower Oil, Cocoa Butter, Milk Protein, Emulsifier (Soy Lecithin), Milk Fat, Flavourings, Salt, Low Fat Cocoa, Colour (Beta-Carotene)
Allergy Information
- May contain: Gluten, Peanuts, Nuts and Sesame Seeds
Storage
Store in a dry, cool place.For best before see: Panel.
Additives
- Contains Sweeteners
Recycling info
Box. Recyclable
Name and address
- Atkins Int. B.V.,
- Postbus 40022,
- 8004 DA Zwolle,
- The Netherlands.
Importer address
- Euro Food Brands,
- 1 Kimbell Mews,
- NN2 8XB.
Return to
- Euro Food Brands,
- 1 Kimbell Mews,
- NN2 8XB.
- atkins.com
Net Contents
5 x 30g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per 30g
|Energy kJ
|1631
|489
|kcal
|392
|118
|Fat g
|19
|5,6
|of which saturates g
|9
|2,7
|Carbohydrate g
|21,9
|6,6
|of which sugars g
|2,3
|0,7
|of which polyols g
|16,5
|4,9
|Fibre g
|16
|4,9
|Protein g
|33
|9,8
|Salt g
|0,87
|0,26
