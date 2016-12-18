T.Gym Ball 65Cm

Brilliant product
Good product Value for money. Bought about a month ago & really happy with the product
Great value for money
I found it useful as it serves the purpose well and most of all it wasn't expensive .. it can be used as birthing ball as well instead of those expensive ones.
Items better than described
I bought this gym ball for help with my back, improved so much. Item much better than expected
Amazing value for money
Such good value for money and comes with pump. Perfect
Great gym ball!
We bought this ball to exercise during pregnancy. The box contains ball, pump and plug. Good value although for tall people (above 170-175 cm) would recommend a bigger one.
good quality really pleased
really pleased with item, quality is good and costhe was competitive
Fantastic
Just what I was after and a great product with many uses.
Good
Does the job. Training for abs on it. The only bad thing is i couldn't make it back to normal.
good quality
good quality product. i am happy with it. it was easy to inflate by the pump given with it.
Excellent, as expected& great price
Bought a few weeks ago to be used as a maternity& post natal ball for helping with back ache®aining stomach strength post baby. So glad I bought this& such a cheap price, with pump included.