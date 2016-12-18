T.Gym Ball 65Cm

By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
  • Diameter 65cm
  • 100kg maximum load weight
  • Comes complete with a pump
  • - Diameter: 65cm
  • - Weight: 1000g(+/-50g)
  • - Ideal for aerobic exercise
  • Made of burst resistant heavy gauge PVC

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Brilliant product

5 stars

Good product Value for money. Bought about a month ago & really happy with the product

Great value for money

4 stars

I found it useful as it serves the purpose well and most of all it wasn't expensive .. it can be used as birthing ball as well instead of those expensive ones.

Items better than described

5 stars

I bought this gym ball for help with my back, improved so much. Item much better than expected

Amazing value for money

5 stars

Such good value for money and comes with pump. Perfect

Great gym ball!

5 stars

We bought this ball to exercise during pregnancy. The box contains ball, pump and plug. Good value although for tall people (above 170-175 cm) would recommend a bigger one.

good quality really pleased

4 stars

really pleased with item, quality is good and costhe was competitive

Fantastic

5 stars

Just what I was after and a great product with many uses.

Good

4 stars

Does the job. Training for abs on it. The only bad thing is i couldn't make it back to normal.

good quality

5 stars

good quality product. i am happy with it. it was easy to inflate by the pump given with it.

Excellent, as expected& great price

5 stars

Bought a few weeks ago to be used as a maternity& post natal ball for helping with back ache&regaining stomach strength post baby. So glad I bought this& such a cheap price, with pump included.

