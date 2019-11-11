Excellent !
I was given this as a substitute and am really pleased as it was delicious ! Lovely flavour, lots of olives, it's lovely if you lightly toast it or just eat it as it is. Have just ordered another one.
Tasty bread
Delicious!
please please slice these loaves i find it hard for me to do so many thanks
Yummy
Really tasty: moist, crusty, chewy, nicely salty, no added oil
Amazing product got ruined.
It USED to be perfect, super tasty, soft and amazing for dipping humous and other stuff. Why did you have to add that stupid extra plastic bag????? Not only it makes one more piece of plastic to contribute towards contamination, but it also ruins the fabulous texture it used to have, and it´s all chewy now. Whoever had the idea, genious. Please remove that stupid inside plastic, and if you are reading this review, don´t buy this until they do.
delicious
very good when sliced by Tesco recommended to all our friends.
Nice mix of olives - probably my favourite bread ever!
First and last time buyer, overly salty flavour
First time buying and tasting this and it's far from what I expected. I've had Tesco's bakery olive rolls and thought this would be the same - it's not. The flavour is weird and grossly salty - usually I love salty olives/flavours but this was pretty disgusting. I don't think I'll be buying it again because it really was an unpleasant taste. I'll stick with the olive rolls in future and suggest you do the same.
Used to be our favourite bread
This bread used to be our favourite one for a long time. A few months ago we noticed that its taste changed, unfortunately. What a shame that Tesco is not using the same ingredients any more!
A great product that is now less than average!
We have been buying from Tesco Kalamata 3 olive bread for years. Yesterday I bought what is now called 'Tesco trio of olive bloomer'. It is a totally different bread with far less flavour and a different texture. I could tell as soon as I started cutting it that it was a different product. I shall not be buying it again. Another reason why most of my shopping is coming from Aldi rather than Tesco.