Sourdough Loaf 420G

3.5(13)Write a review
£ 1.60
£1.60/each
One slice
  • Energy787kJ 186kcal
    9%
  • Fat0.6g
    1%
  • Saturates0.1g
    1%
  • Sugars1.7g
    2%
  • Salt0.7g
    12%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 983kJ / 232kcal

Product Description

  • Sourdough bloomer.
  • Sourdough Bloomer 400g. A soft white sourdough bloomer
  • Pack size: 420g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour, Water, Salt, Malted Barley Flour.

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Wheat, Gluten

Produce of

Produced in Ireland

Number of uses

5 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne slice (80g)
Energy983kJ / 232kcal787kJ / 186kcal
Fat0.8g0.6g
Saturates0.2g0.1g
Carbohydrate45.5g36.4g
Sugars2.2g1.7g
Fibre2.8g2.3g
Protein9.3g7.4g
Salt0.9g0.7g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

13 Reviews

Average of 3.6 stars

Half a loaf....better than none?

3 stars

Usually buy this bread and/or its variations. But are the loaves really 420g? Seem to be getting smaller to me.....

This bread is no longer fresh. It used to be hard

2 stars

This bread is no longer fresh. It used to be hard to slice as it was always so fresh, but of late, the bread is only suitable for toasting.

I love this bread normally but the last one I boug

1 stars

I love this bread normally but the last one I bought I did'nt notice had been reduced, when I went to carve it it was like trying to carve a brick. At least next doors horse seemed to enjoy it.

Sourdough special

5 stars

Tesco Sourdough bloomers are lovely. They make wonderful lunches , toasted with a variety of toppings. My favourite is softened leeks with blue cheese, popped under the grill. Just wish I could get a smaller loaf, as I live alone.

Excellent taste and quality

5 stars

Excellent taste and quality, I froze half of it and had a couple of days later and still tasted good.

Good quality, stays fresh. It would help a lot if

4 stars

Good quality, stays fresh. It would help a lot if it could be sliced before delivery

Great sliced in house

5 stars

Great sliced in house

Not sourdough

2 stars

I don’t know what it is but it’s certainly not sourdough. No tang at all. Tasted ok but it’s not sourdough

I make sourdough bread, what Tesco sell as sourdou

1 stars

I make sourdough bread, what Tesco sell as sourdough bread is nothing like the real thing in taste and texture!

Great Bread.

5 stars

This and the 3 cheese bloomer are my favourites. My only grouse is that the Sourdough loaf is a lot for one person to eat before it comes hard, The choice of a smaller loaf and a ready sliced loaf would be brilliant for me. The cheese bloomer always stays fresh because of the cheese in it, Changing to Sourdough all the time now because of health reasons. Please allow us to have it sliced to be delivered. I always request it but only had it delivered sliced once. Great bread though.

1-10 of 13 reviews

