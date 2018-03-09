Epson Orange 33 Multipack Printer Ink

not like the photo.
either the ink is not enough or it is too little. not as advertised!
More expensive than gold but still a good price.
Whilst I baulk at paying such exhorbitant prices for printing ink, this is the least expensive (I won't call it the cheapest) on any website. Ordering and collection were easy and the colours print as expected - what more can I ask?
Product
Does what is meant to do. These days a welcome surprise.
Great Price
This was the best price I found and came quickly. You can buy cheaper copies elsewhere but they don't last as long.