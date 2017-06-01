Colgate Toothpaste Max Optic 25Ml

Another good toothpaste from Colgate
This is another great toothpaste from Colgate. Whiter teeth from the first brush. It tastes lovely too, very fresh but not overpowering. Definitely recommend.
New. Toothpaste to try
Extremely minty leaves my mouth felly fresh and my teeth ready for a days eating
Great to use
I dont usually use whitening toothpastes as was a bit sceptical. It was very nice to use with a pleasant taste and it felt nice to brush with and wasnt too frothy. Teeth felt nice after brushing and after a few days I think my teeth did look a bit whiter so overall quite impressed
Fresh, clean and whiter smile
I found the blue foaming gel made my mouth feel exceptionally fresh and clean. The only downside was the need to make sure all the little blue particles have been washed out of your mouth otherwise it might look as though you have bits in your teeth! However, I found my teeth really sparkled after brushing and looked so much whiter than normal. I would definitely recommend you give this toothpaste a try.
Noticeable improvement in whiteness
I'm always sceptical of whiteness claims on toothpaste although I have to say that after seven days continual usage the effect is very noticeable. Personally I like the foaming effect created by the texture of the toothpaste as it helps with the feeling of cleanliness. One slight drawback is that it can take a lot of brushing to get rid of the dark dots in the toothpaste so make sure you rinse well.
Gives you that confidence,that comes with having a fresh
If you want instant whiteness,then you'll have to pay thousands of pounds at your chosen Orthodontist,but for a gradual whitening of teeth,Colgate® Max White Fluoride Toothpaste Optic,is ideal,i use this regularly,along with Colgate Optic White,and have gained several degrees of Whiteness,my mouth feels fresh,my teeth and gums feel and appear healthier,and it has a good taste,not bitty,and comes in a easy to use tube,and as the title says definitely gives you a lot more confidence.
Great all round toothpaste.
Love this toothpaste as does everyone in the family. It has a great flavour that even the younger family members like. Left my teeth feeling clean and fresh and I noticed a difference in whiteness after a couple of days. Will definitely be buying this toothpaste and using it again.
Happy smiles! Fresh clean teeth
I usually choose whitening toothpaste in my weekly shop, and Colgate Max White Fluoride Optic is becoming one of my fast favourites! With a great texture and fresh taste, I like how it leaves your teeth and mouth feeling clean and ready for the day. The texture and colour also gives me the confidence that this is a hard working toothpaste, with the crystals within helping give me the confidence of a great smile!
Colgate® Max White Fluoride Toothpaste Optic 75ml
It make your teeth feel nice and clean and you can notice the difference in how clean you teeth after the 1st time of using this product and I would recommend this to all.
Fantastic whitening product
Fab tasting, clean feeling. Teeth definitely look whiter but think maybbeed a couple of weeks for full effect. Great product. Would definitely purchase.