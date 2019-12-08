Tesco Finest 2 Thai Prawn Fishcakes 290G

These fish cakes were very disappointing,I couldn’
These fish cakes were very disappointing,I couldn’t taste any of the prawn or fish in them just a very strong overwhelming taste of pepper that left an awful feeling of heat on the roof of my mouth.I had to throw them away as none of my other family members liked them either for the same reason.A recipe rethink is definitely needed.
Really fab fishcakes.
I am not usually a fan of fishcakes but these are delicious. Just the right amount of hotness. They are good value and one easily makes a meal for one. There is a "home cooked" feel about them and not just your average fishcake.
Loved them.
Delicious - spicy and garlicky. Would be good enough for treats/dinner party. Please make even better by introducing gluten-free!
Red hot disaster !
Unless you are a chilli freak, don't touch these with a barge pole - the only flavour is chilli - impossible to taste any prawns (or pollock, which makes up one fifth of the total content, so calling them prawn fishcaes is a bit cheeky!)
No prawns,just an overpowering chilli heat!Not good enough.
Lovely and spicy! Also very filling.
Appalling
Appalling - there wasn’t a prawn to be found! They were just potato mixed with chillies. Completely lacking in flavour. I wouldn’t advise anyone to buy them.
All it tastes of is chilli.
"Sweet, wild caught prawns and fluffy mash with fragrant lemongrass and coriander in a crisp spicy crumb" sounds delicious, smelt tasty when cooking, and "a touch of chilli". Why not, it's in everything new.... Which was absolutely the one and ONLY thing we could taste, and for some time afterwards and even after brushing my teeth!
Real Thai Taste
Good quality ingredients and authentic Thai taste. Much more fish/prawn content than others
All chilli, no taste of prawn - so disappointing
The chilli content (dicovered only when the FULL list of ingredients had been read) completely overpowered any flavour whjatsoever, especially any prawn content. The balance of this product is only suitable for those who love chilli-with-everything and are not seeking more subtle flavours. The chilli content should be prominent in the product description.