Tesco Finest 2 Thai Prawn Fishcakes 290G

Write a review
Tesco Finest 2 Thai Prawn Fishcakes 290G
£ 2.65
£9.14/kg
One fishcake
  • Energy828kJ 197kcal
    10%
  • Fat6.8g
    10%
  • Saturates0.5g
    3%
  • Sugars1.0g
    1%
  • Salt1.1g
    18%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 609kJ / 145kcal

Product Description

  • Pieces of prawn (Pandalus borealis) and pollock (Theragra chalcogramma) fillet mixed with mashed potato, red Thai paste and lemongrass in a spicy breadcrumb coating.
  • Thai Inspired 2 Prawn Fishcakes Inspired by the fragrant, spicy flavours of Thailand, our chefs have created these fishcakes which are made to our own bespoke recipe. Lemongrass and coriander give a zesty and herby flavour to the prawns, which are mixed with fluffy mash. The crumb coating is made with rice flakes and chilli to give the perfect blend of crunch and heat. This product comes from a fishery that has been independently certified to the MSC's standard for a well managed and sustainable fishery. www.msc.org.
  • * Sweet, wild caught prawns and fluffy mash with fragrant lemongrass and coriander in a crisp, spicy crumb.
  • Pack size: 290g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Prawn (Crustacean) (21%), Pollock (Fish) (20%), Potato, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Rapeseed Oil, Dried Potato, Durum Wheat Semolina, Wheat Starch, Coriander, Ginger Purée, Lime Juice, Rice Flakes, Chilli, Lemongrass, Garlic Purée, Red Thai Paste, Salt, Wheat Gluten, Yeast, Parsley, Sugar, Black Pepper, Colour (Paprika Extract). 


Red Thai Paste contains: Dried Red Chilli, Garlic, Lemongrass, Salt, Shallot, Galangal, Shrimp (Crustacean), Kaffir Lime Peel, Pepper.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
Important
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Oven cook
Instructions: 220°C/Fan 200°C/Gas 7 28-30 mins. Place on a pre-heated baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Oven cook
Instructions: 220°C/Fan 200°C/Gas 7 18-20 mins. Place on a pre-heated baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.

Recycling info

Film. Not Recyclable Label - glued. Not Recyclable Tray. Not Recyclable

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • www.tesco.com/finest

Net Contents

290g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne fishcake (136g**)
Energy609kJ / 145kcal828kJ / 197kcal
Fat5.0g6.8g
Saturates0.4g0.5g
Carbohydrate14.6g19.9g
Sugars0.7g1.0g
Fibre1.8g2.4g
Protein9.5g12.9g
Salt0.8g1.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
** When cooked according to instructions 290g typically weighs 272gg.--

Safety information



Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.

11 Reviews

Average of 2.9 stars



These fish cakes were very disappointing,I couldn’

2 stars

These fish cakes were very disappointing,I couldn’t taste any of the prawn or fish in them just a very strong overwhelming taste of pepper that left an awful feeling of heat on the roof of my mouth.I had to throw them away as none of my other family members liked them either for the same reason.A recipe rethink is definitely needed.

Really fab fishcakes.

5 stars

I am not usually a fan of fishcakes but these are delicious. Just the right amount of hotness. They are good value and one easily makes a meal for one. There is a "home cooked" feel about them and not just your average fishcake.

Loved them.

5 stars

Delicious - spicy and garlicky. Would be good enough for treats/dinner party. Please make even better by introducing gluten-free!

Red hot disaster !

1 stars

Unless you are a chilli freak, don't touch these with a barge pole - the only flavour is chilli - impossible to taste any prawns (or pollock, which makes up one fifth of the total content, so calling them prawn fishcaes is a bit cheeky!)

No prawns,just an overpowering chilli heat!Not goo

2 stars

No prawns,just an overpowering chilli heat!Not good enough.

Lovely and spicy! Also very filling.

4 stars

Lovely and spicy! Also very filling.

Appalling

1 stars

Appalling - there wasn’t a prawn to be found! They were just potato mixed with chillies. Completely lacking in flavour. I wouldn’t advise anyone to buy them.

All it tastes of is chilli.

1 stars

"Sweet, wild caught prawns and fluffy mash with fragrant lemongrass and coriander in a crisp spicy crumb" sounds delicious, smelt tasty when cooking, and "a touch of chilli". Why not, it's in everything new.... Which was absolutely the one and ONLY thing we could taste, and for some time afterwards and even after brushing my teeth!

Real Thai Taste

5 stars

Good quality ingredients and authentic Thai taste. Much more fish/prawn content than others

All chilli, no taste of prawn - so disappointing

1 stars

The chilli content (dicovered only when the FULL list of ingredients had been read) completely overpowered any flavour whjatsoever, especially any prawn content. The balance of this product is only suitable for those who love chilli-with-everything and are not seeking more subtle flavours. The chilli content should be prominent in the product description.

1-10 of 11 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

