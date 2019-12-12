Tesco Easy Entertaining Topped Pork & Chicken Pie 1.3Kg

- Energy1785kJ 429kcal21%
- Fat29.4g42%
- Saturates10.9g55%
- Sugars3.1g3%
- Salt1.1g18%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1373kJ / 330kcal
Product Description
- A large cutting pie consisting of cured pork fill and marinated chicken surrounded by jelly, encased in a rich hot water crust pastry and topped with apricot halves.
- An extra large pork pie with a difference as it has tender pieces of marinated chicken layered between seasoned British pork encased in rich hot water crust pastry and topped with apricot halves.
- Pack size: 1300g
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), British Pork (19%) Chicken Breast (15%), Apricot, Water, Pork Lard, Pork Fat, Palm Oil, Potato Starch, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Pork Gelatine, Onion, White Pepper, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite), Thyme, Sage, Oregano, Bay Leaf, Raising Agent.
Apricot contains: Apricot, Water, Sugar.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for home freezing. Use by: see label on outer wrap.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K., using pork from the U.K.
Number of uses
10 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Recycling info
Wrap. Paper widely recycled Insert. Mixed Material not currently recycled Carton. Card widely recycled Leaflet. Paper widely recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
1.3kg
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One tenth of a pie (130g) contains
|Energy
|1373kJ / 330kcal
|1785kJ / 429kcal
|Fat
|22.6g
|29.4g
|Saturates
|8.4g
|10.9g
|Carbohydrate
|19.6g
|25.4g
|Sugars
|2.4g
|3.1g
|Fibre
|1.0g
|1.3g
|Protein
|11.5g
|15.0g
|Salt
|0.9g
|1.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
Safety information
