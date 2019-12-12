By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Easy Entertaining Topped Pork & Chicken Pie 1.3Kg

Tesco Easy Entertaining Topped Pork & Chicken Pie 1.3Kg

We need 5 days notice to deliver this item available from Wednesday 25th December

This product is not available for delivery between 20/12/2019 and 27/12/2019

£ 14.00
£1.08/100g

We need 5 days notice to deliver this item available from Wednesday 25th December

This product is not available for delivery between 20/12/2019 and 27/12/2019

One tenth of a pie contains
  • Energy1785kJ 429kcal
    21%
  • Fat29.4g
    42%
  • Saturates10.9g
    55%
  • Sugars3.1g
    3%
  • Salt1.1g
    18%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1373kJ / 330kcal

Product Description

  • A large cutting pie consisting of cured pork fill and marinated chicken surrounded by jelly, encased in a rich hot water crust pastry and topped with apricot halves.
  • Pack size: 1300g

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), British Pork (19%) Chicken Breast (15%), Apricot, Water, Pork Lard, Pork Fat, Palm Oil, Potato Starch, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Pork Gelatine, Onion, White Pepper, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite), Thyme, Sage, Oregano, Bay Leaf, Raising Agent.

Apricot contains: Apricot, Water, Sugar.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for home freezing. Use by: see label on outer wrap.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using pork from the U.K.

Number of uses

10 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Wrap. Paper widely recycled Insert. Mixed Material not currently recycled Carton. Card widely recycled Leaflet. Paper widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1.3kg

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne tenth of a pie (130g) contains
Energy1373kJ / 330kcal1785kJ / 429kcal
Fat22.6g29.4g
Saturates8.4g10.9g
Carbohydrate19.6g25.4g
Sugars2.4g3.1g
Fibre1.0g1.3g
Protein11.5g15.0g
Salt0.9g1.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

