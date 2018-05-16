By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Easy Entertaining Finest Chargrilled Vegetable Cous Cous 750G

image 1 of Easy Entertaining Finest Chargrilled Vegetable Cous Cous 750G

We need 2 days notice to deliver this item available from Sunday 22nd December

This product is not available for delivery between 20/12/2019 and 27/12/2019

£ 6.50
£0.87/100g

1/8 of a pack
  • Energy615kJ 146kcal
    7%
  • Fat4.2g
    6%
  • Saturates0.4g
    2%
  • Sugars4.0g
    4%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 661kJ / 157kcal

Product Description

  • Wholewheat couscous and chargrilled vegetables in a lemon and basil dressing.
  • With balsamic peppers, onions, courgettes and giant couscous.
  • Pack size: 750g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chargrilled Vegetables (28%) [Yellow Pepper, Red Onion, Courgette, Red Pepper, Olive Oil, Balsamic vinegar [White Wine Vinegar, Grape Must Concentrate], Garlic Purée, Oregano], Cooked Giant Couscous (25%) [Durum Wheat Semolina, Water], Rehydrated Wholewheat Couscous (Wheat), Water, Red Wine Vinegar, Lemon Juice, Pumpkin Seed, Rapeseed Oil, Tomato Purée, Parsley, Sugar, Sunflower Oil, Smoked Paprika, Garlic Purée, Salt, Mustard Seed, Black Pepper, Spirit Vinegar, Red Chilli, Oregano, Coriander, Cornflour, Ground Bay Leaf, Tomato Passata, Ginger Purée, Turmeric, Basil.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Use by: see front of pack.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

750g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gA serving contains
Energy661kJ / 157kcal615kJ / 146kcal
Fat4.5g4.2g
Saturates0.4g0.4g
Carbohydrate23.2g21.6g
Sugars4.3g4.0g
Fibre3.4g3.2g
Protein4.3g4.0g
Salt0.4g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
Pack contains approx. 8 servings.--
As sold--

