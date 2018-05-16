Easy Entertaining Finest Chargrilled Vegetable Cous Cous 750G

- Energy615kJ 146kcal7%
- Fat4.2g6%
- Saturates0.4g2%
- Sugars4.0g4%
- Salt0.4g7%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 661kJ / 157kcal
Product Description
- Wholewheat couscous and chargrilled vegetables in a lemon and basil dressing.
- With balsamic peppers, onions, courgettes and giant couscous.
- With balsamic peppers, onions, courgettes and giant couscous.
- Pack size: 750g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Chargrilled Vegetables (28%) [Yellow Pepper, Red Onion, Courgette, Red Pepper, Olive Oil, Balsamic vinegar [White Wine Vinegar, Grape Must Concentrate], Garlic Purée, Oregano], Cooked Giant Couscous (25%) [Durum Wheat Semolina, Water], Rehydrated Wholewheat Couscous (Wheat), Water, Red Wine Vinegar, Lemon Juice, Pumpkin Seed, Rapeseed Oil, Tomato Purée, Parsley, Sugar, Sunflower Oil, Smoked Paprika, Garlic Purée, Salt, Mustard Seed, Black Pepper, Spirit Vinegar, Red Chilli, Oregano, Coriander, Cornflour, Ground Bay Leaf, Tomato Passata, Ginger Purée, Turmeric, Basil.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Use by: see front of pack.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Number of uses
8 Servings
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
750g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|A serving contains
|Energy
|661kJ / 157kcal
|615kJ / 146kcal
|Fat
|4.5g
|4.2g
|Saturates
|0.4g
|0.4g
|Carbohydrate
|23.2g
|21.6g
|Sugars
|4.3g
|4.0g
|Fibre
|3.4g
|3.2g
|Protein
|4.3g
|4.0g
|Salt
|0.4g
|0.4g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|Pack contains approx. 8 servings.
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019