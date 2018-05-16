By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Easy Entertaining Finest Moroccan Couscous Salad 750G Serves 8

Easy Entertaining Finest Moroccan Couscous Salad 750G Serves 8

We need 2 days notice to deliver this item available from Sunday 22nd December

This product is not available for delivery between 20/12/2019 and 27/12/2019

£ 6.50
£0.87/100g

1/8 of a pack (93g)
  • Energy838kJ 200kcal
    10%
  • Fat8.2g
    12%
  • Saturates0.6g
    3%
  • Sugars8.0g
    9%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 901kJ / 215kcal

Product Description

  • Wholewheat couscous with raisins and apricots in a sweet chilli dressing topped with spiced chickpeas, chargrilled red pepper and cranberries.
  • With chargrilled peppers, ras el hanout chickpeas and cranberries.
  • Pack size: 750g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS:

Water, Rehydrated Wholewheat Couscous (Wheat), Cooked Chickpeas (9%) [Chickpeas (Sulphites), Salt], Rapeseed Oil, Chargrilled Red Pepper (5%), Sugar (Sulphites), Raisins, Butternut Squash, Red Pepper, Onion, Sweet Potato, Apricot, Red Wine Vinegar (Sulphites), Cranberries, Spices, Malt Vinegar (Barley), Honey, Red Chilli, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Garlic Purée, Sunflower Oil, Black Pepper, Tomato Purée, Rice Flour, Fructose, Olive Oil, Parsley, Salt, Mustard Seed, Fennel Seed, Red Chilli Purée, Ginger Purée, Sumac, Spirit Vinegar, Cornflour (Sulphites), Dried Garlic, Dried Red Chilli, Paprika Extract.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove apricot stones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Leaflet. Widely Recycled Lid. Check locally Pot. Check Locally

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

750g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gA serving contains
Energy901kJ / 215kcal838kJ / 200kcal
Fat8.8g8.2g
Saturates0.6g0.6g
Carbohydrate26.9g25.0g
Sugars8.6g8.0g
Fibre5.4g5.0g
Protein4.3g4.0g
Salt0.3g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
Pack contains approx. 8 servings.--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

