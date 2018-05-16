Easy Entertaining Finest Moroccan Couscous Salad 750G Serves 8

- Energy838kJ 200kcal10%
- Fat8.2g12%
- Saturates0.6g3%
- Sugars8.0g9%
- Salt0.2g3%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 901kJ / 215kcal
Product Description
- Wholewheat couscous with raisins and apricots in a sweet chilli dressing topped with spiced chickpeas, chargrilled red pepper and cranberries.
- With chargrilled peppers, ras el hanout chickpeas and cranberries.
- Pack size: 750g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS:
Water, Rehydrated Wholewheat Couscous (Wheat), Cooked Chickpeas (9%) [Chickpeas (Sulphites), Salt], Rapeseed Oil, Chargrilled Red Pepper (5%), Sugar (Sulphites), Raisins, Butternut Squash, Red Pepper, Onion, Sweet Potato, Apricot, Red Wine Vinegar (Sulphites), Cranberries, Spices, Malt Vinegar (Barley), Honey, Red Chilli, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Garlic Purée, Sunflower Oil, Black Pepper, Tomato Purée, Rice Flour, Fructose, Olive Oil, Parsley, Salt, Mustard Seed, Fennel Seed, Red Chilli Purée, Ginger Purée, Sumac, Spirit Vinegar, Cornflour (Sulphites), Dried Garlic, Dried Red Chilli, Paprika Extract.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Number of uses
8 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove apricot stones, some may remain.
Recycling info
Leaflet. Widely Recycled Lid. Check locally Pot. Check Locally
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
750g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|A serving contains
|Energy
|901kJ / 215kcal
|838kJ / 200kcal
|Fat
|8.8g
|8.2g
|Saturates
|0.6g
|0.6g
|Carbohydrate
|26.9g
|25.0g
|Sugars
|8.6g
|8.0g
|Fibre
|5.4g
|5.0g
|Protein
|4.3g
|4.0g
|Salt
|0.3g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|Pack contains approx. 8 servings.
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove apricot stones, some may remain.
