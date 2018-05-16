By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Easy Entertaining Italian Pasta Salad 750G Serves 8

image 1 of Tesco Easy Entertaining Italian Pasta Salad 750G Serves 8

We need 2 days notice to deliver this item available from Sunday 22nd December

This product is not available for delivery between 20/12/2019 and 27/12/2019

£ 4.50
£0.60/100g

1/8 of a pack
  • Energy500kJ 118kcal
    6%
  • Fat2.3g
    3%
  • Saturates0.3g
    2%
  • Sugars4.3g
    5%
  • Salt0.19g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 532kJ / 126kcal

Product Description

  • Pasta in a tomato and basil dressing with sweetcorn and red pepper.
  • A hint of herbs Pasta, red pepper and sweetcorn dressed in rich tomato and basil sauce
  • Pack size: 750g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Pasta (48%) [Water, Durum Wheat Semolina], Water, Tomato Purée, Tomato, Onion, Sweetcorn (3.5%), Red Pepper (2.5%), Tomato Juice, White Wine Vinegar, Balsamic Vinegar [White Wine Vinegar, Grape Must Concentrate], Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Basil, Sunflower Oil, Cornflour, Sundried Tomatoes, Garlic Purée, Salt, Oregano, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Black Pepper, Stabiliser (Pectin), Mustard Seed, Spirit Vinegar, Garlic, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), White Pepper.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Approx. 8 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

750g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/8 of a pack (94g)
Energy532kJ / 126kcal500kJ / 118kcal
Fat2.4g2.3g
Saturates0.3g0.3g
Carbohydrate21.2g20.0g
Sugars4.5g4.3g
Fibre1.4g1.3g
Protein4.1g3.9g
Salt0.20g0.19g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

