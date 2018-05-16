Tesco Easy Entertaining Italian Pasta Salad 750G Serves 8

- Energy500kJ 118kcal6%
- Fat2.3g3%
- Saturates0.3g2%
- Sugars4.3g5%
- Salt0.19g3%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 532kJ / 126kcal
Product Description
- Pasta in a tomato and basil dressing with sweetcorn and red pepper.
- A hint of herbs Pasta, red pepper and sweetcorn dressed in rich tomato and basil sauce
- Pack size: 750g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Cooked Pasta (48%) [Water, Durum Wheat Semolina], Water, Tomato Purée, Tomato, Onion, Sweetcorn (3.5%), Red Pepper (2.5%), Tomato Juice, White Wine Vinegar, Balsamic Vinegar [White Wine Vinegar, Grape Must Concentrate], Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Basil, Sunflower Oil, Cornflour, Sundried Tomatoes, Garlic Purée, Salt, Oregano, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Black Pepper, Stabiliser (Pectin), Mustard Seed, Spirit Vinegar, Garlic, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), White Pepper.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Number of uses
Approx. 8 Servings
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
750g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/8 of a pack (94g)
|Energy
|532kJ / 126kcal
|500kJ / 118kcal
|Fat
|2.4g
|2.3g
|Saturates
|0.3g
|0.3g
|Carbohydrate
|21.2g
|20.0g
|Sugars
|4.5g
|4.3g
|Fibre
|1.4g
|1.3g
|Protein
|4.1g
|3.9g
|Salt
|0.20g
|0.19g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019