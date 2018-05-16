Tesco Easy Entertaining Beetroot Salad Serves 8 750G

- Energy256kJ 61kcal3%
- Fat1.7g2%
- Saturates<0.1<1%
- Sugars9.1g10%
- Salt0.1g2%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 275kJ / 66kcal
Product Description
- Beetroot and carrot in a vinaigrette dressing.
- Pack size: 750g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Beetroot (43%), Water, Carrot (20%), Sugar, Onion, Spirit Vinegar, Red Wine Vinegar, Rapeseed Oil, Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Xanthan Gum), Black Pepper, Garlic Purée.
Allergy Information
- May contain egg. The allergens in this product have changed., For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Number of uses
8 Servings
Recycling info
Pot. Plastic check local recycling Lid. Plastic check local recycling Leaflet. Paper widely recycled
Net Contents
750g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/8 of a pack (93g)
|Energy
|275kJ / 66kcal
|256kJ / 61kcal
|Fat
|1.8g
|1.7g
|Saturates
|0.1g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|9.9g
|9.2g
|Sugars
|9.8g
|9.1g
|Fibre
|3.3g
|3.1g
|Protein
|0.8g
|0.7g
|Salt
|0.2g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|As sold
|Pack contains approx. 8 servings.
