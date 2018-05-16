By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Easy Entertaining Beetroot Salad Serves 8 750G

Tesco Easy Entertaining Beetroot Salad Serves 8 750G

We need 2 days notice to deliver this item available from Sunday 22nd December

This product is not available for delivery between 20/12/2019 and 27/12/2019

£ 4.00
£0.53/100g

1/8 of a pack
  • Energy256kJ 61kcal
    3%
  • Fat1.7g
    2%
  • Saturates<0.1
    <1%
  • Sugars9.1g
    10%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 275kJ / 66kcal

Product Description

  • Beetroot and carrot in a vinaigrette dressing.
  • Pack size: 750g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Beetroot (43%), Water, Carrot (20%), Sugar, Onion, Spirit Vinegar, Red Wine Vinegar, Rapeseed Oil, Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Xanthan Gum), Black Pepper, Garlic Purée.

Allergy Information

  • May contain egg. The allergens in this product have changed., For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Recycling info

Pot. Plastic check local recycling Lid. Plastic check local recycling Leaflet. Paper widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

750g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/8 of a pack (93g)
Energy275kJ / 66kcal256kJ / 61kcal
Fat1.8g1.7g
Saturates0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate9.9g9.2g
Sugars9.8g9.1g
Fibre3.3g3.1g
Protein0.8g0.7g
Salt0.2g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
Pack contains approx. 8 servings.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

