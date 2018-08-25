Tesco Easy Entertaining Hot Smoked Salmon 1Kg Serves 6-8

Delicious. I would buy again.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 858kJ / 206kcal
Salmon (Fish) (97%), Lemon Zest, Salt, Lemon Oil, Parsley.
Not suitable for home freezing.Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Oven
Instructions: Temperature: 160°C, Fan 140°C, Gas 3
Time: 38-40 minutes
Place salmon on a lightly oiled baking tray. Cover loosely with foil, place in the centre of a pre-heated oven. How to carve - Using a sharp knife, carve equal portions through the salmon, as you slice towards the skin, flick the knife under the salmon to release the portion from the skin.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating.
Produced in United Kingdom
This product is ready to eat and can be served hot or cold. For best results, serve cold.
Remove from refrigerator 20 minutes before serving.
Remove all packaging and gently transfer to a serving plate.
If you wish to consume hot, follow the cooking instructions below.
12 Servings
Leaflet. Paper widely recycled Box. Card widely recycled Pouch. Plastic not currently recycled Base. Mixed Material not currently recycled
1kg e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|A serving contains
|Energy
|858kJ / 206kcal
|712kJ / 171kcal
|Fat
|12.4g
|10.3g
|Saturates
|2.4g
|2.0g
|Carbohydrate
|0.7g
|0.6g
|Sugars
|0.2g
|0.2g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|0.4g
|Protein
|22.6g
|18.8g
|Salt
|0.6g
|0.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|Pack contains 12 servings.
Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
