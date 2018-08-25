By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Easy Entertaining Hot Smoked Salmon 1Kg Serves 6-8

5(1)Write a review
We need 5 days notice to deliver this item available from Wednesday 25th December

This product is not available for delivery between 20/12/2019 and 27/12/2019

£ 18.00
£1.80/100g

A twelfth of a pack contains
  • Energy712kJ 171kcal
    9%
  • Fat10.3g
    15%
  • Saturates2.0g
    10%
  • Sugars0.2g
    0%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 858kJ / 206kcal

Product Description

  • Hot smoked salmon (Salmo salar) side with lemon and parsley.
  • Smoked Atlantic salmon side with lemon zest and herbs for a sharper flavour.
  • Hot Smoked Salmon Side with lemon & parsley
  • Pack size: 1000g

Information

Ingredients

Salmon (Fish) (97%), Lemon Zest, Salt, Lemon Oil, Parsley.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing.Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Temperature: 160°C, Fan 140°C, Gas 3
Time: 38-40 minutes
Place salmon on a lightly oiled baking tray. Cover loosely with foil, place in the centre of a pre-heated oven. How to carve - Using a sharp knife, carve equal portions through the salmon, as you slice towards the skin, flick the knife under the salmon to release the portion from the skin.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove all packaging.
  • All appliances vary these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in United Kingdom

Preparation and Usage

  • This product is ready to eat and can be served hot or cold. For best results, serve cold.

    Remove from refrigerator 20 minutes before serving.

    Remove all packaging and gently transfer to a serving plate.

    If you wish to consume hot, follow the cooking instructions below.

Number of uses

12 Servings

Warnings

  • Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Leaflet. Paper widely recycled Box. Card widely recycled Pouch. Plastic not currently recycled Base. Mixed Material not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1kg e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gA serving contains
Energy858kJ / 206kcal712kJ / 171kcal
Fat12.4g10.3g
Saturates2.4g2.0g
Carbohydrate0.7g0.6g
Sugars0.2g0.2g
Fibre0.5g0.4g
Protein22.6g18.8g
Salt0.6g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
Pack contains 12 servings.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Delicious. I would buy again.

5 stars

Delicious. I would buy again.

