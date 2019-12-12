Tesco Easy Entertaining Celebration Pork Pie 3.8Kg Srvs30

Product Description
- Two seasoned uncured pork pies encased in rich hot water crust pastry, one finished with cranberries and cranberry and port jelly.
- A two tiered celebration pie consisting of a large pork pie with seasoned pork in a rich hot water crust pastry and a decorative lattice pastry lid with a second pie of seasoned pork, topped with juicy cranberries and a fruity cranberry and port jelly.
- Pack size: 3800g
Information
Storage
Not suitable for home freezing.Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K., using pork from the U.K.
Recycling info
Wrap. Paper widely recycled Insert. Mixed Material not currently recycled Carton. Card widely recycled Leaflet. Paper widely recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
3.8kg
- One-tenth of a pie contains
- Energy1796kJ 431kcal22%
- Fat29.7g42%
- Saturates11.6g58%
- Sugars5.5g6%
- Salt1.0g17%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1381kJ / 332kcal
Information
Ingredients
British Pork (29%), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Pork Fat, Water, Cranberry (8%), Pork Lard, Cranberry and Port Jelly, Potato Starch, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Pork Gelatine, White Pepper.
Cranberry and Port Jelly contains: Water, Sugar, Cranberry Concentrate, Pork Gelatine, Port, Salt.
Storage
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g One-tenth of a pie (130g) contains Energy 1381kJ / 332kcal 1796kJ / 431kcal Fat 22.8g 29.7g Saturates 8.9g 11.6g Carbohydrate 19.9g 25.9g Sugars 4.3g 5.5g Fibre 1.4g 1.8g Protein 11.0g 14.3g Salt 0.8g 1.0g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - -
- One-twentieth of a pie contains
- Energy1830kJ 440kcal22%
- Fat31.0g44%
- Saturates12.0g60%
- Sugars2.1g2%
- Salt1.1g18%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1464kJ / 352kcal
Information
Ingredients
British Pork (35%), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Pork Fat, Water, Pork Lard, Potato Starch, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Pork Gelatine, White Pepper, Pasteurised Free Range Egg.
Storage
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g One twentieth of a pie (125g) contains Energy 1464kJ / 352kcal 1830kJ / 440kcal Fat 24.8g 31.0g Saturates 9.6g 12.0g Carbohydrate 20.7g 25.8g Sugars 1.7g 2.1g Fibre 1.5g 1.9g Protein 10.8g 13.5g Salt 0.9g 1.1g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - -
