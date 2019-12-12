By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Easy Entertaining Celebration Pork Pie 3.8Kg Srvs30

Tesco Easy Entertaining Celebration Pork Pie 3.8Kg Srvs30

We need 5 days notice to deliver this item available from Wednesday 25th December

This product is not available for delivery between 20/12/2019 and 27/12/2019

£ 60.00
£1.58/100g

Product Description

  • Two seasoned uncured pork pies encased in rich hot water crust pastry, one finished with cranberries and cranberry and port jelly.
  • A two tiered celebration pie consisting of a large pork pie with seasoned pork in a rich hot water crust pastry and a decorative lattice pastry lid with a second pie of seasoned pork, topped with juicy cranberries and a fruity cranberry and port jelly.
  • Pack size: 3800g

Information

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing.Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using pork from the U.K.

Recycling info

Wrap. Paper widely recycled Insert. Mixed Material not currently recycled Carton. Card widely recycled Leaflet. Paper widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

3.8kg

  • One-tenth of a pie contains
    • Energy1796kJ 431kcal
      22%
    • Fat29.7g
      42%
    • Saturates11.6g
      58%
    • Sugars5.5g
      6%
    • Salt1.0g
      17%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 1381kJ / 332kcal

    Information

    Ingredients

    British Pork (29%), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Pork Fat, Water, Cranberry (8%), Pork Lard, Cranberry and Port Jelly, Potato Starch, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Pork Gelatine, White Pepper.

    Cranberry and Port Jelly contains: Water, Sugar, Cranberry Concentrate, Pork Gelatine, Port, Salt.

    Storage

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gOne-tenth of a pie (130g) contains
    Energy1381kJ / 332kcal1796kJ / 431kcal
    Fat22.8g29.7g
    Saturates8.9g11.6g
    Carbohydrate19.9g25.9g
    Sugars4.3g5.5g
    Fibre1.4g1.8g
    Protein11.0g14.3g
    Salt0.8g1.0g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
  • One-twentieth of a pie contains
    • Energy1830kJ 440kcal
      22%
    • Fat31.0g
      44%
    • Saturates12.0g
      60%
    • Sugars2.1g
      2%
    • Salt1.1g
      18%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 1464kJ / 352kcal

    Information

    Ingredients

    British Pork (35%), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Pork Fat, Water, Pork Lard, Potato Starch, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Pork Gelatine, White Pepper, Pasteurised Free Range Egg.

    Storage

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gOne twentieth of a pie (125g) contains
    Energy1464kJ / 352kcal1830kJ / 440kcal
    Fat24.8g31.0g
    Saturates9.6g12.0g
    Carbohydrate20.7g25.8g
    Sugars1.7g2.1g
    Fibre1.5g1.9g
    Protein10.8g13.5g
    Salt0.9g1.1g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

