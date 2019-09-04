Finest Easy Entertaining Spinach & Pine Nut Pasta Salad 750G

Try it.. You will not be disappointed!
The flavour of this Spinach & Pine Nut Pasta is utterly delicious! The pasta shapes are quite large. Then the Parmigiano Reggiano is the perfect cheese topping! This is now one of my weekly shopping list. It also comes in a large, deep, & reusable container which is handy for any food leftovers
Delicious.
Delicious pasta salad. Plenty of it. It looked good and the bowl it came in was decent quality and looked good on the table. Bought to add to a buffett. Everyone liked it.