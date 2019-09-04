By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Finest Easy Entertaining Spinach & Pine Nut Pasta Salad 750G

5(2)Write a review
We need 2 days notice to deliver this item available from Sunday 22nd December

This product is not available for delivery between 20/12/2019 and 27/12/2019

£ 6.50
£0.87/100g

1/8 of a pack
  • Energy1057kJ 253kcal
    13%
  • Fat15.2g
    22%
  • Saturates2.5g
    13%
  • Sugars1.1g
    1%
  • Salt1.0g
    17%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1136kJ / 272kcal

Product Description

  • Pasta in a pesto dressing with spinach and toasted pine nuts.
  • Finest Spinach and Pine Nut Pesto Pasta Topped with 30 month matured Parmigiano Reggiano and toasted pine nuts.
  • Topped with 30 month matured Parmigiano Reggiano and toasted pine nuts.
  • Pack size: 750g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:


Cooked Pasta, Rapeseed Oil, Parmigiano Reggiano Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk) (3.5%), Spinach (3.5%), Water, Basil Infused Sunflower Oil, Regato Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Pecorino Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Toasted Pine Nuts (2%), Lemon Juice, Basil, Salt, Red Wine Vinegar, Garlic Purée, Black Pepper.

Cooked Pasta contains: Water, Durum Wheat Semolina.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Recycling info

Leaflet. Paper widely recycled Lid. Plastic check local recycling Pot. Plastic check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

750g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/8 of a pack (93g)
Energy1136kJ / 272kcal1057kJ / 253kcal
Fat16.3g15.2g
Saturates2.7g2.5g
Carbohydrate23.4g21.8g
Sugars1.2g1.1g
Fibre1.6g1.5g
Protein7.2g6.7g
Salt1.1g1.0g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Try it.. You will not be disappointed!

5 stars

The flavour of this Spinach & Pine Nut Pasta is utterly delicious! The pasta shapes are quite large. Then the Parmigiano Reggiano is the perfect cheese topping! This is now one of my weekly shopping list. It also comes in a large, deep, & reusable container which is handy for any food leftovers

Delicious.

5 stars

Delicious pasta salad. Plenty of it. It looked good and the bowl it came in was decent quality and looked good on the table. Bought to add to a buffett. Everyone liked it.

