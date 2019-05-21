Tesco Ee Sticky Chicken Skewers 540G

Horrendous
Horrendous. Do not buy. Wet, with an odd texture. People were speculating as to what it really was. Went in the bin.
Don't buy
Bought for an event, but had to be put in the bin. Tasted disgusting
Tasted good
It was for a party very good quality and handy in the plastic trays
Shocking unfortunately.
We ordered these for a birthday party last night, and unfortunately they were totally inedible. Mortifyingly, EVERYONE commented on the texture and the fact they were predominantly gristle. So sorry for a bad review, but I’d hate for someone else to have that as the focus of their buffet, as a pose to the lovely sandwich platters we did receive of Tesco yesterday.
There were a big hit during our party. Very tasty
