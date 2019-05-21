By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Ee Sticky Chicken Skewers 540G

2.5(5)Write a review
image 1 of Tesco Ee Sticky Chicken Skewers 540G

We need 2 days notice to deliver this item available from Sunday 22nd December

This product is not available for delivery between 20/12/2019 and 27/12/2019

£ 8.00
£1.49/100g

2 chicken skewers
  • Energy232kJ 55kcal
    3%
  • Fat1.9g
    3%
  • Saturates0.6g
    3%
  • Sugars2.0g
    2%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 773kJ / 184kcal

Product Description

  • Soy and cayenne glazed cooked chicken pieces on a skewer
  • Pack size: 540g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken, Sugar, Fructose Syrup, Cornflour, Soya Bean, Wheat Flour, Molasses, Spirit Vinegar, Cayenne Pepper, Salt, Colour (Paprika Extract), Alcohol.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Temperature: 190°C, Fan 170°C, Gas 5
Time: 8-10 mins
Place skewers on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 8-10 minutes turning halfway through cooking.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Temperature: 190°C, Fan 170°C, Gas 5
Time: 10-12 mins
Place skewers on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 10-12 minutes turning halfway through cooking.

Produce of

Produced in Thailand, using chicken from Thailand

Number of uses

15 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Warning: This product contains sharp wooden/metal skewers..

Recycling info

Carton. Card widely recycled Bag. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

540g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100ml2 Chicken Skewers (30g**)
Energy773kJ / 184kcal232kJ / 55kcal
Fat6.4g1.9g
Saturates1.9g0.6g
Carbohydrate7.1g2.1g
Sugars6.7g2.0g
Fibre0.5g0.2g
Protein24.2g7.3g
Salt0.4g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When heated according to instructions.--

Safety information

View more safety information

5 Reviews

Average of 2.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Horrendous

1 stars

Horrendous. Do not buy. Wet, with an odd texture. People were speculating as to what it really was. Went in the bin.

Don't buy

1 stars

Bought for an event, but had to be put in the bin. Tasted disgusting

Tasted good

5 stars

It was for a party very good quality and handy in the plastic trays

Shocking unfortunately.

1 stars

We ordered these for a birthday party last night, and unfortunately they were totally inedible. Mortifyingly, EVERYONE commented on the texture and the fact they were predominantly gristle. So sorry for a bad review, but I’d hate for someone else to have that as the focus of their buffet, as a pose to the lovely sandwich platters we did receive of Tesco yesterday.

There were a big hit during our party. Very tasty

5 stars

There were a big hit during our party. Very tasty when cooked on a BBQ.

