Tesco Lamb Shanks With Red Wine Gravy 450G

£ 4.50
£10.00/kg
Eack pack
  • Energy1369kJ 327kcal
    16%
  • Fat14.1g
    20%
  • Saturates5.9g
    30%
  • Sugars7.4g
    8%
  • Salt0.9g
    15%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 554kJ / 132kcal

Product Description

  • Slow cooked lamb shank in a red wine and reducurrant sauce.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • Cook from frozen 1hr 10 mins
  • Slow cooked
  • Pack size: 450g

Information

Ingredients

Lamb (78%), Redcurrant Juice from Concentrate, Red Wine, Honey, Sugar, Cornflour, Shallot, Butter (Milk), Sunflower Oil, Red Wine Vinegar, Grape Must, Caramelised Sugar, Salt, Garlic Purée, Onion Powder, Black Pepper, Rosemary, Bay.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Oven cook
Instructions: 180°C / Fan 160°C / Gas 4
For best results cook from frozen. Remove all packaging. Remove from pouch and place in an oven proof dish, cover with a lid or foil. Place in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 1 hour 10 minutes. Stir sauce well before serving.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K. using lamb from the U.K., Ireland, New Zealand

Number of uses

This pack contains 1 servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product will contain bones.

Recycling info

Carton. Card - Widely Recycled Pouch. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled

Name and address

Return to

Net Contents

450g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy554kJ / 132kcal1369kJ / 327kcal
Fat5.7g14.1g
Saturates2.4g5.9g
Carbohydrate3.9g9.6g
Sugars3.0g7.4g
Fibre1.5g3.7g
Protein15.6g38.5g
Salt0.4g0.9g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When oven cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

Caution: This product will contain bones.

2 Reviews

Average of 2.5 stars

1 stars

I need to buy gluten free,and you have certain products for a while then you stop stocking these products, which makes life really hard for us senior citizens,we have our grocery delivered but then have to go round loads of other shops to get the products they need,I came to Tesco because they had what I needed but I'm having to shop else where because of this problem!!!!!!!!!!!

Yummy except for fat!

4 stars

I don't like the way most manufacturers put mint automatically with lamb, which is why I picked this to try. It says "best cooked from frozen" - not sure why. Anyway I let mine thaw which meant that I could scrape off obvious lumps of fat (lamb is a fatty meat anyway) and then cooked it for half the time. It cooked well and the lamb itself was a good portion and very tender, but the "sauce" was swimming with fat, so I left that and made my own gravy with redcurrant jelly on the side. It was yum for a lamb lover with lives alone, but an expensive "treat".

