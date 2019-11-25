Tesco Lamb Shanks With Red Wine Gravy 450G

Customers make businesses
I need to buy gluten free,and you have certain products for a while then you stop stocking these products, which makes life really hard for us senior citizens,we have our grocery delivered but then have to go round loads of other shops to get the products they need,I came to Tesco because they had what I needed but I'm having to shop else where because of this problem!!!!!!!!!!!
Yummy except for fat!
I don't like the way most manufacturers put mint automatically with lamb, which is why I picked this to try. It says "best cooked from frozen" - not sure why. Anyway I let mine thaw which meant that I could scrape off obvious lumps of fat (lamb is a fatty meat anyway) and then cooked it for half the time. It cooked well and the lamb itself was a good portion and very tender, but the "sauce" was swimming with fat, so I left that and made my own gravy with redcurrant jelly on the side. It was yum for a lamb lover with lives alone, but an expensive "treat".