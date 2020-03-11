By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Nivea Sun Kids Trigger Spray Spf30 300Ml

Nivea Sun Kids Trigger Spray Spf30 300Ml
£ 8.00
£2.67/100ml

Offer

  • NIVEA SUN Kids Protect & Care Lotion Trigger Spray provides children with highly effective SPF 30 protection against sunburn and sun-induced skin damage. After application, the moisturising lotion immediately protects against sun exposure and long-term UV-induced skin damage and helps to reduce the risk of sun allergies. The sunscreen offers instant UVA/UVB protection and is extremely water resistant so is ideal for taking to the beach or to the swimming pool on hot summer days. 

    Method of application: Spray the sunscreen liberally over all exposed areas of the skin, making sure to cover the ears, face, neck and other hard to reach areas. Rub in thoroughly and let the cream dry. Reapply to ensure adequate coverage and no missed areas before going outside. Reapply frequently especially after swimming, perspiring and drying with a towel. Even when protected avoid over-exposure to the sun as it is a serious health threat. 

    Skin compatibility dermatologically approved.

    Product benefits:

    Trigger spray - Ensures easy coverage 

    SPF 30 - High factor reduces the risk of sun damage 

    Water Resistant - Highly water-resistant formula 

    Immediate Protection - Instantly protects against harmful UV rays

    Moisturising - Gently moisturises children’s delicate skin

  • Caring and moisturising formula for children’s delicate skin
  • Helps reduce the risk of sun allergies
  • Absorbs easily
  • Highly effective UVA/UVB protection
  • Immediately protects against sunburn and long-term skin damage
  • Extra water resistant
  • Pack size: 300ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, Glycerin, Alcohol Denat., Ethylhexyl Salicylate, Butylene Glycol Dicaprylate/Dicaprate, Bis-Ethylhexyloxyphenol Methoxyphenyl Triazine, Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Dibutyl Adipate, Ethylhexyl Triazone, Panthenol, Copernicia Cerifera Cera, VP/Hexadecene Copolymer, Phenylbenzimidazole Sulfonic Acid, Tocopheryl Acetate, Tetrasodium Iminodisuccinate, Cellulose Gum, Microcrystalline Cellulose, Xanthan Gum, Polyglyceryl-4 Diisostearate/Polyhydroxystearate/Sebacate, Sucrose Polystearate, Sodium Stearoyl Glutamate, Hydrogenated Polyisobutene, Trisodium EDTA, Citric Acid, Sodium Hydroxide, Sodium Chloride, Ethylhexylglycerin, Phenoxyethanol, Parfum

Produce of

Made in Germany

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic - Check Local Recycling

Name and address

  • Beiersdorf UK Ltd.
  • Trinity Central
  • Trinity Park
  • Bickenhill Lane
  • Birmingham
  • B37 7ES

Return to

  • Beiersdorf UK Ltd.
  • Trinity Central
  • Trinity Park
  • Bickenhill Lane
  • Birmingham
  • B37 7ES

Net Contents

300ml ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

