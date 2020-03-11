Nivea Sun Kids Trigger Spray Spf30 300Ml
NIVEA SUN Kids Protect & Care Lotion Trigger Spray provides children with highly effective SPF 30 protection against sunburn and sun-induced skin damage. After application, the moisturising lotion immediately protects against sun exposure and long-term UV-induced skin damage and helps to reduce the risk of sun allergies. The sunscreen offers instant UVA/UVB protection and is extremely water resistant so is ideal for taking to the beach or to the swimming pool on hot summer days.
Method of application: Spray the sunscreen liberally over all exposed areas of the skin, making sure to cover the ears, face, neck and other hard to reach areas. Rub in thoroughly and let the cream dry. Reapply to ensure adequate coverage and no missed areas before going outside. Reapply frequently especially after swimming, perspiring and drying with a towel. Even when protected avoid over-exposure to the sun as it is a serious health threat.
Skin compatibility dermatologically approved.
Product benefits:
Trigger spray - Ensures easy coverage
SPF 30 - High factor reduces the risk of sun damage
Water Resistant - Highly water-resistant formula
Immediate Protection - Instantly protects against harmful UV rays
Moisturising - Gently moisturises children’s delicate skin
- Caring and moisturising formula for children’s delicate skin
- Helps reduce the risk of sun allergies
- Absorbs easily
- Highly effective UVA/UVB protection
- Immediately protects against sunburn and long-term skin damage
- Extra water resistant
- Pack size: 300ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, Glycerin, Alcohol Denat., Ethylhexyl Salicylate, Butylene Glycol Dicaprylate/Dicaprate, Bis-Ethylhexyloxyphenol Methoxyphenyl Triazine, Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Dibutyl Adipate, Ethylhexyl Triazone, Panthenol, Copernicia Cerifera Cera, VP/Hexadecene Copolymer, Phenylbenzimidazole Sulfonic Acid, Tocopheryl Acetate, Tetrasodium Iminodisuccinate, Cellulose Gum, Microcrystalline Cellulose, Xanthan Gum, Polyglyceryl-4 Diisostearate/Polyhydroxystearate/Sebacate, Sucrose Polystearate, Sodium Stearoyl Glutamate, Hydrogenated Polyisobutene, Trisodium EDTA, Citric Acid, Sodium Hydroxide, Sodium Chloride, Ethylhexylglycerin, Phenoxyethanol, Parfum
Produce of
Made in Germany
Recycling info
Bottle. Plastic - Check Local Recycling
Name and address
- Beiersdorf UK Ltd.
- Trinity Central
- Trinity Park
- Bickenhill Lane
- Birmingham
- B37 7ES
Return to
- Beiersdorf UK Ltd.
- Trinity Central
- Trinity Park
- Bickenhill Lane
- Birmingham
- B37 7ES
Net Contents
300ml ℮
Using Product Information
