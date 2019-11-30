Tesco Easy Entertaining 24 Mini Toads In The Hole 480G

First class buffet item
First class buffet item. Good quality
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1021kJ / 244kcal
INGREDIENTS: Cooked Pork Sausage (42%), Whole Milk, Wheat Flour, Pasteurised Egg, Pasteurised Egg White, Salt, Mustard Powder(Mustard Seed, Wheat Flour, Colour (Curcumin), Salt).
Cooked Pork Sausage contains: Pork (61%), Water, Rusk (contains Wheat Flour), Wheat Flour, Salt, Dextrose, Sugar, Stabiliser (Disodium Diphosphate), Black Pepper, Yeast Extract, Mace, Spice extracts (Black Pepper, Nutmeg, Mace, Cayenne Pepper, Ginger), Sage Extract, Nutmeg.
Wheat Flour contains: Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin.
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown. This product may have been previously frozen and has been restored to chill temperatures under carefully controlled conditions. Defrosted: It is not suitable for home freezing.
Oven
Instructions: Temperature: 190°C, Fan 170°C, Gas 5
Time: 8-10 minutes
For best results oven heat. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 8-10 minutes.
Produced in the U.K., using pork from the EU
24 Servings
480g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|A serving contains
|Energy
|1021kJ / 244kcal
|191kJ / 45kcal
|Fat
|10.7g
|2.0g
|Saturates
|3.9g
|0.7g
|Carbohydrate
|23.0g
|4.3g
|Sugars
|1.9g
|0.4g
|Fibre
|2.1g
|0.4g
|Protein
|12.8g
|2.4g
|Salt
|1.2g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When heated according to instructions.
|-
|-
|20g of uncooked toad in the hole weighs approximately 19g when cooked.
|-
|-
