Tesco Easy Entertaining 24 Mini Toads In The Hole 480G

Tesco Easy Entertaining 24 Mini Toads In The Hole 480G

£ 7.00
£1.46/100g

Each toad in the hole (19g**) contains
  • Energy191kJ 45kcal
    2%
  • Fat2.0g
    3%
  • Saturates0.7g
    4%
  • Sugars0.4g
    0%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1021kJ / 244kcal

Product Description

  • Oven baked pork cocktail sausage in a mini Yorkshire pudding.
  • 24 Mini Toad in the Holes. A succulent cocktail sausage made with pork, encased in a light Yorkshire pudding batter and cooked to perfection. A perfect treat to enjoy with family and friends.
  • Pack size: 480g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Pork Sausage (42%), Whole Milk, Wheat Flour, Pasteurised Egg, Pasteurised Egg White, Salt, Mustard Powder(Mustard Seed, Wheat Flour, Colour (Curcumin), Salt).

Cooked Pork Sausage contains: Pork (61%), Water, Rusk (contains Wheat Flour), Wheat Flour, Salt, Dextrose, Sugar, Stabiliser (Disodium Diphosphate), Black Pepper, Yeast Extract, Mace, Spice extracts (Black Pepper, Nutmeg, Mace, Cayenne Pepper, Ginger), Sage Extract, Nutmeg.

Wheat Flour contains: Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown. This product may have been previously frozen and has been restored to chill temperatures under carefully controlled conditions. Defrosted: It is not suitable for home freezing.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Temperature: 190°C, Fan 170°C, Gas 5
Time: 8-10 minutes
For best results oven heat. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 8-10 minutes.

Cooking Precautions

  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
  • Remove all packaging.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using pork from the EU

Number of uses

24 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

480g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gA serving contains
Energy1021kJ / 244kcal191kJ / 45kcal
Fat10.7g2.0g
Saturates3.9g0.7g
Carbohydrate23.0g4.3g
Sugars1.9g0.4g
Fibre2.1g0.4g
Protein12.8g2.4g
Salt1.2g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When heated according to instructions.--
20g of uncooked toad in the hole weighs approximately 19g when cooked.--

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

First class buffet item

5 stars

First class buffet item. Good quality

