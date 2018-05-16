By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Finest Easy Entertaining 60 Mini Sausages 900G

Finest Easy Entertaining 60 Mini Sausages 900G

We need 2 days notice to deliver this item available from Sunday 22nd December

This product is not available for delivery between 20/12/2019 and 27/12/2019

£ 9.00
£1.00/100g

We need 2 days notice to deliver this item available from Sunday 22nd December

This product is not available for delivery between 20/12/2019 and 27/12/2019

Three mini sausages contain
  • Energy515kJ 124kcal
    6%
  • Fat9.3g
    13%
  • Saturates3.4g
    17%
  • Sugars0.6g
    1%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1144kJ / 275kcal

Product Description

  • Oven baked British pork sausages.
  60 sausages made with outdoor bred British pork. Succulent sausages with a coarse meaty texture. These sausages have been baked not fried.
  • 60 sausages made with outdoor bred British pork. Succulent sausages with a coarse meaty texture. These sausages have been baked not fried.
  • Pack size: 900g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork (85%), Rusk, Salt, Dextrose, Parsley, Sage, White Pepper, Nutmeg.                                  Filled into UK or non-UK beef collagen casings.

Rusk contains: (Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Raising Agent (Ammonium Bicarbonate). 

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown. This product may have been previously frozen and has been restored to chill temperatures under carefully controlled conditions. Defrosted: It is not suitable for home freezing.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Temperature: 190°C, Fan 170°C, Gas 5
Time: 12-15 minutes
For best results oven heat. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 12 - 15 minutes.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove all packaging.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using pork from the U.K.

Number of uses

20 Servings

Recycling info

Box. Widely Recycled Leaflet. Widely Recycled Tray. Check Locally Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

900g e

Nutrition

Typical Values100g containsThree mini sausages (45g) contain
Energy1144kJ / 275kcal515kJ / 124kcal
Fat20.7g9.3g
Saturates7.5g3.4g
Carbohydrate5.8g2.6g
Sugars1.3g0.6g
Fibre0.7g0.3g
Protein16.2g7.3g
Salt1.2g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

