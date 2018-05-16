Finest Easy Entertaining 60 Mini Sausages 900G

- Energy515kJ 124kcal6%
- Fat9.3g13%
- Saturates3.4g17%
- Sugars0.6g1%
- Salt0.5g8%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1144kJ / 275kcal
Product Description
- Oven baked British pork sausages.
- 60 sausages made with outdoor bred British pork. Succulent sausages with a coarse meaty texture. These sausages have been baked not fried.
- Pack size: 900g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pork (85%), Rusk, Salt, Dextrose, Parsley, Sage, White Pepper, Nutmeg. Filled into UK or non-UK beef collagen casings.
Rusk contains: (Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Raising Agent (Ammonium Bicarbonate).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown. This product may have been previously frozen and has been restored to chill temperatures under carefully controlled conditions. Defrosted: It is not suitable for home freezing.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: Temperature: 190°C, Fan 170°C, Gas 5
Time: 12-15 minutes
For best results oven heat. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 12 - 15 minutes.
Cooking Precautions
- Remove all packaging.
- All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
- Check food is piping hot throughout before serving
Produce of
Produced in the U.K., using pork from the U.K.
Number of uses
20 Servings
Recycling info
Box. Widely Recycled Leaflet. Widely Recycled Tray. Check Locally Film. Not Yet Recycled
Net Contents
900g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100g contains
|Three mini sausages (45g) contain
|Energy
|1144kJ / 275kcal
|515kJ / 124kcal
|Fat
|20.7g
|9.3g
|Saturates
|7.5g
|3.4g
|Carbohydrate
|5.8g
|2.6g
|Sugars
|1.3g
|0.6g
|Fibre
|0.7g
|0.3g
|Protein
|16.2g
|7.3g
|Salt
|1.2g
|0.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
