Tesco Easy Entertaining Roasted Vegetable Lasagne 1.4Kg

Tesco Easy Entertaining Roasted Vegetable Lasagne 1.4Kg

£ 12.00
£0.86/100g

1/4 of a pack
  • Energy1283kJ 305kcal
    15%
  • Fat10.2g
    15%
  • Saturates4.4g
    22%
  • Sugars12.6g
    14%
  • Salt1.5g
    25%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 389kJ / 93kcal

Product Description

  • Fresh egg pasta layered between vegetable and tomato sauce, topped with béchamel sauce, mature Cheddar cheese and roasted vegetables.
  • Pack size: 1400G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Tomato, Cooked Egg Pasta, Whole Milk, Water, Butternut Squash (5%), Yellow Pepper (4.5%), Courgette (4.5%), Red Pepper (4.5%), Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Onion, Red Onion, Cornflour, SunBlush® Red Pepper Tapenade, Tomato Purée, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Garlic Purée, Olive Oil, Butter (Milk), Salt, Basil, Sugar, Oregano, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Black Pepper, White Pepper, Nutmeg.

Cooked Egg Pasta contains: Durum Wheat Semolina, Water, Pasteurised Egg.

SunBlush® Red Pepper Tapenade contains: SunBlush® Red Pepper, Sunflower Oil, Tomato Concentrate, Olive Oil, Salt, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Garlic Powder, Sugar.

 

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Net Contents

1.4kg e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy389kJ / 93kcal1283kJ / 305kcal
Fat3.1g10.2g
Saturates1.3g4.4g
Carbohydrate12.0g39.6g
Sugars3.8g12.6g
Fibre1.6g5.3g
Protein3.4g11.3g
Salt0.4g1.5g

